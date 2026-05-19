More than 15,800 people killed in Russia’s all-out war on Ukraine: UN

Nearly 800 children are among those killed in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the UN says.

The United Nations has said 15,850 people, including 791 children, have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the neighbouring country in February 2022.

The “actual figures are likely significantly higher”, Kayoko Gotoh, Europe and Central Asia director of the UN’s Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA), told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Peace talks have stalled between Ukraine and Russia. US President Donald Trump has attempted to mediate and announced the most recent three-day ceasefire earlier this month, but fighting has resumed.

Tuesday’s Russian attacks on Ukraine killed at least six people.

A 15-year-old boy was among three people killed in a Russian ballistic missile attack on the city of Pryluky in north-central Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Tuesday morning, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In the region of Sumy, two people were killed in an attack carried out by two Russian drones in the city of Hlukhiv in the Shostka district on Tuesday morning, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office said on Facebook.

In the evening attack on the same region, at least one person was killed and another injured in a Russian drone strike on a civilian car in the city of Buryn, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov.

In Russia, two people were killed and six injured over the past 24 hours in a Ukrainian drone attack on the village of Borisovka in the region of Belgorod, according to Acting Governor Alexander Shuvaev.

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Russia’s Defence Ministry said it intercepted and destroyed 70 Ukrainian drones in six hours between 05:00 GMT and 11:00 GMT on Tuesday over the various Russian regions as well as Ukraine’s annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Multiple drones that were heading towards the capital Moscow were shot down, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. But in the Yaroslavl region, an industrial facility was hit by a drone, according to Governor Mikhail Yevrayev.

On Tuesday evening, two men were injured in a Ukrainian attack on a gas station in the village of Smotrova Buda in Bryansk region’s Klintsovsky district, according to Acting Bryansk Governor Yegor Kovalchuk, who did not specify whether the attack was carried out with a drone or a missile.