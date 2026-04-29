Iran war: What’s happening on day 61 as UAE exits OPEC?

Trump says Iran is in a ‘state of collapse’ as Gulf leaders meet in Saudi Arabia.

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US President Donald Trump says Iran is in a “state of collapse” and has urged a swift lifting of the US blockade, as Gulf leaders meeting in Saudi Arabia call on Tehran to rebuild trust after “treacherous” regional attacks.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon have killed three emergency workers, in what Lebanese President Joseph Aoun described as a “war crime”.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

Iran army spokesman praises air force role: Mohammad Akraminia said Iran’s air force carried out strikes on “enemy bases” across the region and penetrated US-designed defences, saying more than 170 aircraft were hit during the six weeks of war.

Mohammad Akraminia said Iran’s air force carried out strikes on “enemy bases” across the region and penetrated US-designed defences, saying more than 170 aircraft were hit during the six weeks of war. “If the enemy again commits aggression and threatens the security of this land, they will face a more crushing response than before. We have many winning cards that we have not yet used,” he added.

War diplomacy

Trump slams Merz: Trump lashed out at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the Iran war, after comments by Merz that Tehran is “humiliating” Washington at the negotiating table. Merz said that “the Americans obviously have no strategy”, to which Trump said the chancellor “thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump lashed out at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the Iran war, after comments by Merz that Tehran is “humiliating” Washington at the negotiating table. Merz said that “the Americans obviously have no strategy”, to which Trump said the chancellor “thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.” Houthis back Iran, say they are ‘not neutral’: Yemen’s rebels condemned US “piracy”, voiced support for Iran, Lebanon and Palestine, and warned they could shut the Bab al-Mandeb Strait as tensions escalate.

Yemen’s rebels condemned US “piracy”, voiced support for Iran, Lebanon and Palestine, and warned they could shut the Bab al-Mandeb Strait as tensions escalate. EU lawmaker questions Israel sanctions stance: Marc Botenga criticised the EU for considering sanctions over alleged trade in Ukrainian grain linked to Russia, but not over actions in Gaza, asking why measures target “stolen grain” rather than alleged war crimes.

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In the Gulf

UAE to leave OPEC after nearly 60 years: The United Arab Emirates says it will exit OPEC on Friday, ending decades of membership in the oil-producing cartel.

The United Arab Emirates says it will exit OPEC on Friday, ending decades of membership in the oil-producing cartel. Gulf states condemn Iran over Hormuz threat: Leaders of Gulf Arab countries rejected Tehran’s “illegal actions” to close the Strait of Hormuz and endanger shipping, warning against any disruption or transit fees.

Leaders of Gulf Arab countries rejected Tehran’s “illegal actions” to close the Strait of Hormuz and endanger shipping, warning against any disruption or transit fees. Meeting under the Gulf Cooperation Council in Saudi Arabia, they called for restoring “security and freedom of navigation” to pre-war levels and pushed for deeper military integration.

In the US

US Treasury says blockade will force Iran oil cuts: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says US measures targeting Iran’s shadow banking, crypto access and oil networks have hit revenues and weakened its economy, adding that the blockade is pushing Kharg Island near capacity and could force production cuts costing about $170m a day.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says US measures targeting Iran’s shadow banking, crypto access and oil networks have hit revenues and weakened its economy, adding that the blockade is pushing Kharg Island near capacity and could force production cuts costing about $170m a day. Trump says Charles agrees on Iran nuclear weapons: Trump, hosting King Charles III at the White House, said during a state dinner that his administration’s Middle East efforts were “going very well” and claimed Iran had been “militarily defeated”, adding “Charles agrees” that Tehran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump, hosting King Charles III at the White House, said during a state dinner that his administration’s Middle East efforts were “going very well” and claimed Iran had been “militarily defeated”, adding “Charles agrees” that Tehran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. Trump hints at divisions in Iran leadership: Reporting from Washington, DC, Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna said Trump has claimed Iran is in a “state of collapse”; the rhetoric appears aimed at pressuring Tehran back to talks as Washington maintains its red line on preventing a nuclear weapon.

Reporting from Washington, DC, Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna said Trump has claimed Iran is in a “state of collapse”; the rhetoric appears aimed at pressuring Tehran back to talks as Washington maintains its red line on preventing a nuclear weapon. Despite reports that Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for delaying nuclear negotiations, the US is said to oppose postponing those talks, leaving the situation in limbo even as a ceasefire holds for now.

Trump approval hits new low amid Iran war concerns: The US president’s approval rating has fallen to 34 percent, down from 36, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, as dissatisfaction grows over the cost of living and the war with Iran.

In Israel

Ultra-Orthodox protesters storm police chief’s home: Anti-conscription demonstrators broke into the home of Yuval Yamin in Ashkelon, barricading themselves in his garden after a court ruling targeting draft evasion.

Anti-conscription demonstrators broke into the home of Yuval Yamin in Ashkelon, barricading themselves in his garden after a court ruling targeting draft evasion. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the “violent attack” and called for firm action.

In Lebanon

Israeli ‘double-tap’ strike kills five in south Lebanon: Heidi Pett, reporting from Tyre, said five people, including three medics, were killed in a strike on rescue workers, with two soldiers wounded. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called it a “war crime”.

Heidi Pett, reporting from Tyre, said five people, including three medics, were killed in a strike on rescue workers, with two soldiers wounded. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called it a “war crime”. Israeli forces have continued air strikes, shelling and demolitions, while Hezbollah has stepped up drone attacks and rocket fire, highlighting fragile ceasefire conditions.

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