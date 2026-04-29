Europe named ‘fastest-warming continent’ in latest climate change report

From heatwaves to wildfires and shrinking ice cover, Europe is facing a ‘severe’ impact from climate change, UN body says.

Nearly all of Europe experienced above-average annual temperatures in 2025, a year that included record-high marine temperatures and wildfires from the Arctic to the Mediterranean, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

The United Nations body released its findings on Wednesday in a joint report produced with the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), painting a grim picture of climate change in the region.

“Europe is the fastest-warming continent, and the impacts are already severe. Almost the whole region has seen above-average annual temperatures,” said Florian Pappenberger, director-general of the ECMWF, including drought conditions in May 2025.

Hot and dry conditions across the region helped fuel wildfires last year that burned more than 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres) of land – roughly the size of Cyprus – and about 70 percent of European rivers recorded below-average annual flows, the report said.

Strong marine heatwaves were also observed across much of the continent, spiking in waters of the Atlantic Ocean near the United Kingdom, Ireland and Iceland and in several spots around the Mediterranean, according to a map shared with the report.

A number of the most significant changes were seen in Europe’s coldest regions, as sub-Arctic Norway, Sweden and Finland recorded a 21-day heatwave – their worst on record – in July 2025.

During that period, temperatures reached 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and higher around the Arctic Circle, the report said.

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Snow cover across Europe also fell by nearly 30 percent to 1.32 million square kilometres (509,655 square miles) in March 2025, equivalent to a loss of territory spanning France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria combined, the report said.

Glacier loss was recorded across Europe, with the second-largest loss on record observed in Iceland.

“The [2025 report] paints a stark picture: The pace of climate change demands more urgent action,” said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at ECMWF.

“With rising temperatures, widespread wildfires and drought, the evidence is unequivocal; climate change is not a future threat, it is our present reality,” Burgess said.