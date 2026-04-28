Mapping the destruction: How Israel ‘wiped out’ Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil

An Al Jazeera visual investigation reveals the systematic demolition of Lebanese border towns, drawing stark comparisons to the devastation in Gaza.

In the historic heart of Bint Jbeil, a 400-year-old Great Mosque once stood as a testament to the city’s enduring cultural memory. Today, it lies in ruins, alongside more than 1,500 buildings systematically destroyed by Israeli forces in an escalating military campaign in southern Lebanon.

Through the meticulous analysis of satellite imagery and open-source intelligence, a visual investigation by aljazeera.net’s fact-checking team has revealed a deliberate Israeli policy to render southern Lebanon permanently uninhabitable.

The border villages and towns of southern Lebanon are witnessing a relentless military escalation beyond conventional warfare. Israeli operations have expanded into a policy of systematically “wiping out” civilian homes, residential neighbourhoods and vital infrastructure, analysis of the map shows.

This pattern has drawn direct comparisons to the Israeli military’s brutal tactics in the Gaza Strip, which lies in ruins. Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people remain forcibly displaced.

Legal experts, analysts and local officials warn that the ultimate objective is the “emptying of residential geography”, carving out a depopulated “buffer zone” at the forward edge of the border that permanently prevents displaced residents from returning and establishes a violently enforced demographic reality on the ground.

Israel says it wants to create a buffer zone in southern Lebanon to prevent attacks from Hezbollah.

Mohammad Bazzi, the mayor of Bint Jbeil, told Al Jazeera that the extensive destruction reflects an organised campaign targeting civilian architecture and identity. He noted with alarm that these systematic demolitions have proceeded unabated even after the announcement of a ceasefire, suggesting a long-term strategy of territorial erasure rather than immediate tactical necessity.

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Even before the current conflict erupted in March, Israel was violating the November 2024 ceasefire signed with Hezbollah almost daily, killing hundreds.

A visual map of obliteration

Bint Jbeil has emerged as the epicentre of this devastation, functioning as a concentrated model of Israel’s border strategy. By verifying and geolocating visual evidence, Al Jazeera’s digital investigation team tracked 14 distinct videos published by Israeli soldiers and journalists between 16 and 24 April.

The resulting map of the blasts exposes a highly concentrated campaign of destruction. The data reveals that 93 percent of the documented demolitions – 13 out of the 14 incidents – occurred within the Nabatieh governorate.

Half of these catastrophic explosions were focused squarely within the Bint Jbeil district, systematically flattening entire blocks in the towns of Bint Jbeil, Beit Lif, and Ainata. Another 43 percent of the blasts targeted towns administratively tied to Nabatieh, such as Khiam, Kafr Kila, and Rab El Thalathine, while a single significant demolition was recorded further west in the coastal town of Naqoura.

These figures underscore a methodical blueprint to dismantle civilian infrastructure. Aerial data and satellite imagery collected up to late April reveal a staggering reduction in Bint Jbeil’s urban mass. According to Bazzi, more than 70 percent of the city has been totally destroyed, with another 20 percent partially damaged, bringing the affected urban footprint to more than 90 percent.

Approximately 3,000 housing units have been completely levelled. The demolitions have been heavily concentrated in the city’s commercial centre and its oldest, most historic neighbourhoods, including Ain al-Saghira and the Mosque Quarter.

The destruction has stretched far beyond residential buildings to the city’s eastern and western outskirts, targeting power stations, water networks, schools and hospitals, including the Salah Ghandour Hospital.

Furthermore, Bazzi added that agricultural land has been razed and subjected to incendiary weapons and white phosphorus munitions, describing the scorched-earth tactics as a “compound crime” under international humanitarian law, which strictly prohibits the intentional destruction of civilian property and livelihoods.

Buffer zones and military objectives

Israeli military reports openly highlight the strategic importance of Bint Jbeil and the neighbouring town of Maroun al-Ras. Sitting at high altitudes, these areas overlook illegal northern Israeli settlements such as Avivim, Yir’on, Dovev, Malkia and Dishon. The Israeli military command views absolute control over these vantage points as crucial for field superiority and for directing artillery fire deeper into Lebanese territory.

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The Israeli military recently announced that its 98th Division had completed the encirclement of the Bint Jbeil area as part of “Operation Northern Arrows”. The stated goal is to neutralise the threat of antitank missiles and push back Hezbollah’s Radwan Force. Currently, five military divisions are deployed deep in the area, tasked with dismantling Hezbollah’s subterranean and surface infrastructure.

Israeli media coverage frequently evokes the 2006 war’s brutal battles in Bint Jbeil, where eight Golani Brigade soldiers were killed, framing the extensive destruction of the city in 2026 as an act of military retribution.

Hezbollah had claimed victory in the 2006 war as it had prevented Israel from achieving its war goals.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated that his forces were continuing to strike Hezbollah mercilessly and were close to concluding the battle in Bint Jbeil. Netanyahu confirmed he had issued clear, unequivocal instructions to the military to continue expanding the security belt and to intensify their fortified presence within the newly created buffer zone.

‘No safe settlements’

In direct response to the expanding demolitions, Hezbollah released a defiant video message in Arabic and Hebrew, vowing to thwart Israel’s efforts to establish a buffer zone over the ruins of southern Lebanese communities.

“Any security belt, no matter its depth, will prevent our activation when we decide to do so,” the group warned. The broadcast served as a clear reminder of Hezbollah’s intact arsenal of rocket launchers, drones and precision-guided missiles.

The video featured a previous statement by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, who declared that illegal Israeli settlements “will not be safe, even if the Israelis enter any area in Lebanon”. Hezbollah fighters continue to launch precise, deadly strikes using missiles and explosive drones against Israeli troop gatherings operating within the ruins of the border villages.

For the 2,000 families forcibly displaced from Bint Jbeil, the loss of their homes, heritage and livelihoods is absolute. Yet, despite the destruction of historic mosques and neighbourhoods, the resolve of its residents remains unshaken.

Bazzi urged immediate international intervention to halt the blatant violations of international law, maintaining that Israel’s attempt at erasure would ultimately fail to uproot the people from their land.