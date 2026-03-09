At least 14 dead after migrant boat crashes into Turkish coastguard vessel
Collision involving inflatable boat carrying migrants or refugees occurs off Finike district of southwestern Turkiye’s Antalya province.
At least 14 people have been killed when an inflatable boat carrying migrants or refugees crashed into a Turkish coastguard vessel off the southwestern province of Antalya, the coastguard says.
The high-speed boat was detected early on Monday off the coast of the Finike district of Antalya, the coastguard said in a statement, adding that the boat tried to flee despite repeated warnings to stop. It later collided with a coastguard vessel, the statement said.
It said six migrants and one Turkish national were rescued but 14 people were found dead and 15 were caught after continuing in their boat until they reached land.
More soon to follow.