US gov’t committee subpoenas Attorney General Pam Bondi over Epstein files

The United States House of Representatives Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi, demanding she give testimony to the committee regarding the Department of Justice’s management of records linked to the investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a rare bipartisan rebuke, the motion, introduced by Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace, passed on Wednesday with a vote of 24-19, including five Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the subpoena.

Committee members are seeking clarity on how sensitive files were handled, archived, or potentially withheld during the long-running probe by the Justice Department into the deceased sex offender’s illicit network.

“AG Bondi will testify about missing Epstein evidence. The videos, the audio, the documents the DOJ is hiding,” Mace, of South Carolina, said in a post on X.

She said, “The American people deserve transparency. Survivors deserve justice. We’re delivering both. Accountability is coming.”

The Epstein files continue to haunt the administration of President Donald Trump more than a year after Attorney General Bondi faced intense criticism for sharing “no-reveal” binders of documents containing no new revelations with conservative influencers.

Tensions then peaked in July 2025 when the Justice Department claimed no Epstein “client list” existed, prompting a bipartisan congressional mandate for a full release of all documents in the investigation.

However, since that rollout of documents began in December, the administration has been under fire for allegedly fumbling the process and over-redacting files, while Justice Department officials maintain they are simply moving as fast as possible to legally vet millions of sensitive pages.

Bondi has staunchly defended the Justice Department’s handling of the files, accusing Democrats of stoking controversy over the documents to divert attention from President Trump’s accomplishments in office.

However, much of the sharpest backlash against Bondi has originated from within the president’s own party, where conservative lawmakers and supporters have expressed frustration over a perceived lack of transparency and the absence of new revelations despite the massive document release.

Congressman Thomas Massie, a prominent Republican and a vocal opponent of Trump – who co-sponsored the resolution alongside Representative Mace on Wednesday – has argued that the public has a right to know if their tax dollars were ever used to quietly settle sexual harassment claims involving members of Congress.

In a statement posted to X, Massie emphasised that government-funded settlements for personal misconduct should not be shielded from the taxpayers who paid for them.

The move to demand Bondi’s testimony comes a week after the Justice Department said it was looking into whether it had improperly withheld documents from the files after several news organisations reported that some records involving uncorroborated accusations made by a woman against Trump were not among those released to the public.

Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, recently appeared separately for closed-door depositions before the committee, addressing Bill Clinton’s longstanding connections to Epstein more than two decades ago.