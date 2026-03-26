North Korea’s Kim meets Lukashenko, slams ‘pressure ​on Belarus from West’

Putin’s allies mark a ‘fundamentally new ‌stage’ in bilateral relations with a friendship treaty during Pyongyang meeting.

Click here to share on social media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have signed ⁠a friendship treaty aimed at deepening ties.

Both are close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The treaty was signed on Thursday during Lukashenko’s two-day trip to Pyongyang. He told Kim that relations between their countries were entering a “fundamentally new ‌stage”, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

“In today’s reality of a global transformation when the global powers openly ignore and violate international law, independent countries need to cooperate more closely, consolidate efforts aimed at protecting their sovereignty and improving the wellbeing of our citizens,” he said.

Belta quoted Kim as saying their two countries shared positions on many issues and “we oppose undue pressure on Belarus from the West.”

The North Korean leader ⁠laid on a lavish welcome for Lukashenko as he kicked off his visit on Wednesday, including a white-horsed cavalry, flag-waving children and a 21-cannon salute.

Both nations have backed Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Kim has reportedly provided Moscow with ammunition and sent soldiers to help Russia expel Ukrainian forces from its western region of Kursk in 2024.

Lukashenko allowed Belarus to be used as a launchpad for Russia’s invasion in February 2022 and has agreed to allow Russian ⁠tactical nuclear missiles on its territory, which borders three NATO countries.

Advertisement

The Belarusian leader, in power since 1994, is politically and economically dependent ‌on Putin.

North Korea and Belarus conduct a small volume of trade but share long experience of surviving under international sanctions. North Korea has been sanctioned because of its nuclear and ⁠ballistic missile programmes and Belarus over its human rights record and backing for Putin in Ukraine.

But in recent months, Belarus’s relationship with Washington has thawed.

Lukashenko’s visit to North Korea followed a meeting last week with United States President Donald Trump’s envoy John Coale and the release of 250 prisoners – including a Nobel Peace Prize winner – in return for a further easing of US sanctions on Belarus.