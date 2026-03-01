Gunman kills two in Texas bar shooting, FBI probing ‘terrorism’ link

Suspect fired from SUV, then got out of the vehicle and opened fire with a rifle before being killed by officers.

A gunman has killed two people and wounded 14 overnight in Austin, the capital of the US state of Texas, in a mass shooting being investigated as “potentially an act of terrorism”, according to the FBI.

Officers in Austin shot and killed the gunman, later identified by the Department of Homeland Security as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, who used both a pistol and a rifle to carry out the attack on Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, just before 2am (08GMT) along Sixth Street, a nightlife destination filled with bars and music clubs near the University of Texas.

FBI special agent Alex Doran said earlier on Sunday that a motive for the attack was not known, but “there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate a potential nexus to terrorism”.

“In terms of specifically what type of terrorism, we’re just at this point prepared to say that it was potentially an act of terrorism,” Doran said at a news conference. “It’s still too early to make a determination on that.”

The suspect drove past the bar several times before stopping and shooting a pistol out the window of his SUV at people on a patio and in front of the bar, according to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis.

The attacker then parked the vehicle, got out with a rifle and began shooting at people walking in the area before officers who rushed to the intersection shot him, Davis said. Three of those injured were in critical condition on Sunday morning, police said.

The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting, which erupted a day after the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Associated Press news agency, citing an anonymous law enforcement official, reported that Diagne was wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with “Property of Allah” and a shirt featuring an Iranian flag design. However, these details have not been officially confirmed, and no formal link to a specific group or motive has been established.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned that the state would respond aggressively to anyone trying to “use the current conflict in the Middle East to threaten Texas”.

“We will not be intimidated, and we will not be terrorised,” he said in a statement.

University of Texas president Jim Davis said on social media that some of those impacted included “members of our Longhorn family”.

“Our prayers are with the victims and all those impacted,” Davis said.

The entertainment district has a heavy police presence on weekends, and officers were able to confront the gunman within a minute of the first call for help, Davis said.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson praised the fast response by police and rescuers.

“They definitely saved lives,” he said.