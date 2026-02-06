‘TrumpRx’ website launches in US with promise to lower price of medicine

US president has pitched initiative as populist attack on pharmaceutical companies, but analysts question if prices will be affordable for many people.

United States President Donald Trump has launched a new website that he says will lower the cost of prescription medicines, which have long stood out for their sky-high prices in the US compared with similar products around the world.

Trump announced the launch of the new website called TrumpRx, which allows consumers to buy discounted drugs directly from pharma companies, at an event at the White House on Thursday.

“People are going to save a lot of money and be healthy,” Trump said, stating that some of the world’s largest drug producers have agreed to bring down prices under “Most Favoured Nation” agreements in exchange for avoiding US tariffs.

The website is launching with savings on more than 40 popular drugs, the White House said.

Users can search the site for the medication they want, then print out a coupon and present it at a pharmacy to buy at the discounted price.

The Trump administration has pitched the initiative as a populist attack on powerful pharmaceutical companies amid growing discontent over the state of the economy.

A group of 16 drug companies have agreed to discount deals, under which they will offer lower prices for certain drugs to government programmes such as Medicaid and, via TrumpRx, to US consumers.

The TrumpRx site, which promises “the world’s lowest prices on prescription drugs”, showcases more than 40 medications, including weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, and calls the effort “the most impactful prescription price reset in the history of our country”.

“Thanks to President Trump, the days of Big Pharma price-gouging are over,” the website states.

But analysts have questioned whether the effort will substantively address US drug prices or shake up the pharmaceutical industry.

“There is a real question about the value of this for people with insurance,” Juliette Cubanski, deputy director for Medicare policy at health policy organisation KFF, told the news agency Reuters.

“In some cases, we could be looking at out-of-pocket costs that are still relatively unaffordable for a lot of people,” Cubanski said.

TrumpRx is representative of the US president’s personalistic style of shaping policy, seeking to cut individual deals to advance his own priorities rather than using traditional regulatory and legislative means.

A previous analysis by KFF stated that the details of the Most Favoured Nation agreements with the firms “remain confidential, which means that very little is known publicly about what exactly has been agreed to”.

Pharmaceutical companies remain a powerful force in US politics, with the watchdog group Open Secrets reporting that pharmaceutical manufacturers spent a record-high $187m on lobbying activities in 2025.