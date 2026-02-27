Israeli attacks on police sites kill five in southern, central Gaza

Hamas says latest attacks show Israel’s ‘blatant disregard for the efforts of mediators, and its complete disregard for the Peace Council and its role’.

At least five Palestinians have been killed in Israeli drone attacks targeting two police posts in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip and the al-Mawasi area in Khan Younis in the south, as Israel presses on with its more than two-year genocidal war on the devastated enclave.

The attacks overnight into Friday were condemned by Hamas as undermining mediator efforts during a “ceasefire” phase that Israel has violated almost daily since October 10.

Medical sources at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis reported the arrival of three bodies and several wounded individuals following an Israeli military strike on a police checkpoint at the al-Maslakh intersection in al-Mawasi. The sources said that the strike occurred in an area outside the Israeli military’s control, and described the condition of some of the wounded as critical.

In the central Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in a similar Israeli drone strike that targeted a police post at the entrance to the Bureij refugee camp.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said that the rising number of deaths as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombardment across the Gaza Strip reflects “the Zionist occupation’s blatant disregard for the efforts of mediators, and its complete disregard for the Peace Council and its role”.

Qassem added, in a statement, that Israel is continuing its war of extermination against the Palestinian people, despite some changes to form and method, indicating that “the talk of the guarantor states about stopping the war lacks any real substance on the ground”.

Aid organisations expulsion deadline

In the meantime, the Israel has ordered 37 aid groups to halt operations in the occupied territories, a move described as having potentially devastating consequences for Palestinians, unless they hand over personal details about Palestinian staff by this Sunday March 1.

Advertisement

The organisations warn that complying could put employees at risk, compromise humanitarian neutrality, and violate European data protection rules.

Seventeen international NGOs, including Doctors Without Borders, Oxfam, Norwegian Refugee Council, and CARE International, have challenged the order in Israel’s Supreme Court, saying they could be forced to stop operations.

Oxfam International said on Tuesday that the forced closure of aid operations in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory could begin as early as Saturday.

“The effect would be immediate, extending well beyond individual organisations to the wider humanitarian system,” Oxfam warned.

“In Gaza, families remain dependent on external assistance amid continuing restrictions on aid entry and renewed strikes in densely populated areas,” it said in a statement.

“In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, military incursions, demolitions, displacement, settlement expansion and settler violence are driving rising humanitarian needs,” it added.

Pressure from Israel on international humanitarian groups has been growing for years and escalated sharply after October 7, 2023.