Lebanon’s army tells soldiers to act after post comes under Israeli fire

Israeli attack carried out near Lebanese observation post being constructed in the Marjayoun area, Lebanese army says.

Lebanon’s army blamed Israel for carrying out an attack near an observation post it is installing in the southern border area and commanded its forces to fire back.

The military said the attack occurred on Tuesday in the Marjayoun area as a low-altitude Israeli drone flew overhead issuing threats aimed at getting Lebanese personnel to leave.

“The army command issued orders to reinforce the post, remain there, and return fire,” Lebanon’s army said in a post on X. It did not say how the attack was carried out.

Israel’s military has regularly carried out assaults in southern Lebanon and continues to occupy five positions there despite a November 2024 ceasefire meant to end hostilities with Lebanon-based Hezbollah.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on Tuesday’s incident.

The attack came as Lebanon’s foreign minister warned of potential consequences for his country if conflict breaks out between the United States and Iran, which is allied with Hezbollah.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi said “there are signs” Israel could carry out intense strikes in Lebanon “in the event of an escalation”.

Raggi said targets could include an airport although diplomacy is ongoing to protect civilian infrastructure. He stressed Lebanon’s government has been clear “this war does not concern us”.

Efforts to disarm Hezbollah

Lebanon’s government last year committed to disarming Hezbollah, which was badly weakened in the war with Israel, and tasked the army with drawing up a plan to do so.

Over the past few months, the military has used its limited resources to try to dismantle Hezbollah facilities and tunnels and confiscate its weapons.

It said in January it completed the first phase of its plan to bring all non-state weaponry in the south under its control. The area starts at the Lebanese-Israeli border and extends to the Litani River, 30km (20 miles) north of Israel.

But Israel has called the Lebanese army’s efforts “far from sufficient” and continued its regular strikes.

Israel’s ongoing attacks have been condemned by Lebanon and international bodies, including the United Nations, which said in November at least 127 civilians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since the ceasefire went into effect.

The Lebanese government counted more than 2,000 Israeli violations of the ceasefire in the last three months of 2025 alone.

On Friday, Israel said it hit a Hezbollah target in eastern Lebanon as well as targets linked to the Palestinian group Hamas in the south. Lebanon said at least 12 people were killed including civilians.

Hezbollah said on Saturday eight of its fighters died and promised renewed “resistance”.

With the risk of a United States-Iran confrontation lingering, the US on Monday ordered the departure of all non-emergency personnel at its embassy in Beirut.

The White House on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump still prefers diplomatic engagement with Iran but would use lethal force if necessary.

The US and Iran are set to hold a third round of talks on Thursday in Geneva.