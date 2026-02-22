Oman confirms US-Iran talks will take place in Geneva on Thursday

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi has confirmed that further talks between the United States and Iran will take place on Thursday amid spiraling tensions between the two countries.

“Pleased to confirm US-Iran negotiations are now set for Geneva this Thursday, with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalizing the deal,” Albusaidi said in a social media post on Sunday.

The announcement comes as the US continues to bolster its military assets in the region raising concern about an all-out war against Iran.

More to come…