Who is Jean Leonard Teganya, deported by US over Rwanda genocide claims?

Teganya, a former medical student, is accused of participating in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

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Jean Leonard Teganya, a former medical student accused of helping identify Tutsi civilians who were later killed during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, has been deported from the United States to Rwanda, where he faces separate allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity.

Rwanda’s National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) confirmed that Teganya arrived at Kigali International Airport on the evening of November 9, 2026, accompanied by US security officers. He was handed over to Rwandan prosecutors.

The NPPA said it had indicted him in 2014 over his alleged involvement in genocide and crimes against humanity in the former Butare prefecture in southern Rwanda. It did not provide details of the specific allegations against him.

Who is Teganya?

Born in 1971, Teganya was studying medicine at the National University of Rwanda in Butare during the genocide. He was also undertaking practical training at the University Teaching Hospital of Butare.

He left Rwanda in July 1994, as the genocide came to an end. According to US court records, he travelled through what was then Zaire, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as Kenya and India, before reaching Canada in 1999.

He applied for asylum in Canada, but his application was rejected in 2002 and again in 2012. The Canadian authorities’ decision, as described in the US appeal judgement, was based on the conclusion that he would not have survived in Rwanda in 1994 if he had not been perceived as sharing the intention to kill Tutsi and moderate Hutu.

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After about 15 years of proceedings in Canada, Teganya evaded a deportation order and crossed into the United States on foot on August 3, 2014, near Houlton, Maine. He was taken into custody and applied for asylum.

What is he accused of?

The allegations against Teganya concern his conduct at the University Teaching Hospital of Butare during the genocide.

According to evidence presented by US prosecutors at his 2019 trial, Teganya was affiliated with the National Republican Movement for Democracy and Development (MRND), the ruling political party at the time, and the Interahamwe militia associated with it.

The US Department of Justice said trial evidence showed that Teganya led groups of soldiers and Interahamwe members through the hospital to search for Tutsi patients and refugees hiding there. Those discovered were taken away and killed behind the maternity ward, according to the prosecution’s account.

The prosecution also presented evidence linking him to the killing of three Tutsi people at the hospital and Tutsi students in university accommodation. It further alleged that he participated in five rapes involving two Tutsi women who had sought shelter at the hospital.

These allegations formed part of the evidence in his US immigration-related trial. They should not be confused with the specific charges in Rwanda’s separate case against him, which have not been detailed publicly.

Why was he convicted in the United States?

Teganya was not tried for genocide in the United States. The criminal case concerned statements he made to US immigration authorities.

Prosecutors accused him of concealing his political affiliations and activities during the genocide when seeking asylum.

In September 2017, he was indicted on two counts of immigration fraud and three counts of perjury. A federal jury convicted him on all five counts on April 5, 2019.

He was sentenced to 97 months in prison on July 1, 2019. The sentence included an enhancement for obstruction of justice based on his false testimony during the trial.

Teganya appealed, but the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit upheld his convictions and sentence in May 2021.

His US convictions were for immigration fraud and perjury, not genocide. The allegations about his conduct during the genocide featured in the evidence presented at trial, but the jury did not convict him of genocide.

Why does Rwanda want him?

Rwanda’s prosecution authority says it indicted Teganya in 2014 over alleged genocide and crimes against humanity committed in the former Butare prefecture.

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His return allows Rwandan authorities to pursue that separate case in the country where the alleged crimes took place.

However, the NPPA’s public statement did not set out the individual allegations or specify when Teganya would appear in court. It would therefore be premature to assume that every allegation presented during his US trial forms part of the Rwandan indictment.

Why does his case matter?

Teganya’s return brings him back to Rwanda to face allegations that have remained unresolved in its judicial system since 2014.

His case has crossed three legal systems: Canada’s examination of his eligibility for asylum, the US prosecution over false statements in immigration proceedings, and Rwanda’s separate allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity.

More than three decades after the genocide, the question now is whether Rwandan prosecutors can establish his individual responsibility for the crimes of which he is accused. His return does not amount to a conviction, and he will have the opportunity to defend himself in court.