US soldier arrested in UK on suspicion of spying for Russia

London’s Metropolitan Police says its ‘counterterrorism’ forces worked closely with the FBI and US military to make the arrest.

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An unidentified member of the United States military has been arrested in the United Kingdom on suspicion of carrying out espionage for Russia, according to British authorities.

The 41-year-old was arrested on Tuesday near Gloucester in southwest England on suspicion of violating two sections of the National Security Act 2023 – for assisting a foreign intelligence service and obtaining or disclosing protected information, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The police said its “counterterror” forces worked closely with the FBI and US military.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the UK’s senior national coordinator for “counterterrorism” policing, said that this is a “significant arrest and investigation” and that the allegations are “serious and our investigation is very much ongoing”.

The US’s FBI Director Kash Patel also called it an “important arrest”, dealing with allegations of espionage that are of “utmost concern” for the US and its allies.

“This FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners,” Patel said.

Sean Stinchon, the commanding general of the US Army Counterintelligence Command, said: “This case demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and the resolve of the counterintelligence community.”

Officers are carrying out searches at two locations in Gloucestershire. The man remains in custody at a London ‌police station, police said.

Police said the arrest was not related to other “counterterror” investigations, indicating it was not connected with a suspected plot linked to Iran in September at the British Royal Air Force base near Gloucester, RAF Fairford, that hosts the US Air Force.

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After the threat, the US Air Force withdrew bombers that had been used to strike Iran during the Middle East conflict from RAF Fairford.