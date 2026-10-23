News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel arrests 36 Palestinians in the West Bank, attacks on farmers ramp up

Israeli pogroms on Palestinian farmers and their lands during the olive harvest season intensify.

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ABU FALAH, WEST BANK - OCTOBER 17: A Palestinian man is detained while attempting to reach his land during the olive harvest on October 17, 2026 in Abu Falah, West Bank. Yesterday, a group of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians harvesting olives in Abu Falah, as well as an American photojournalist. Olive harvest season in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has become an annual flashpoint as Palestinians face a surge in attacks by Israeli settlers. (Photo by Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Getty Images)
A Palestinian man is detained while attempting to reach his land during the olive harvest on October 17, 2026 in Abu Falah, the occupied West Bank [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Getty Images]
Published On 23 Oct 2026

Israeli forces have arrested 36 Palestinians during raids across the occupied West Bank, as attacks on Palestinian farmers and their lands during the olive harvest season ramp up.

In Jenin governorate, Israeli forces raided towns and villages on Thursday, arresting 10 Palestinians, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, citing data from the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

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Israeli forces also raided the town of Tuqu in the Hebron governorate on Thursday and arrested former prisoner Shorok al-Badan, along with five others from other parts of Hebron, according to Wafa.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said on Thursday that Israeli forces arrested 14 people in Khirbet Jawaya village of Masafer Yatta in Hebron, while Wafa reported that three other Palestinians were arrested across the Hebron governorate, citing a security source.

In Nablus and Jerusalem, three more Palestinians were arrested during Israeli raids in the village of Burin, the town of Awarta, and the Qalandiya refugee camp.

Attack pattern

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said it documented 17 pogroms by Israeli forces and settlers on Thursday against Palestinian farmers and their land during the olive harvest.

The incidents were recorded across occupied West Bank governorates, including Hebron, Qalqilya, Nablus, Ramallah and el-Bireh, Jenin and Salfit.

According to the Commission, the attacks included assaults on farmers, preventing them from reaching their land, theft of crops and agricultural equipment, damage and burning of olive trees, as well as arrests, threats at gunpoint and live fire.

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The Commission says the pattern represents an escalation in attacks targeting the olive harvest and undermines Palestinians’ ability to access and cultivate their land and maintain their livelihoods.

Israeli attacks on Palestinian farmers garnered international attention and condemnation. US Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander was briefly detained on Wednesday by the Israeli military with a warning while volunteering to help Palestinian farmers harvest olives in the occupied West Bank.

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