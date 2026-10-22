US-sanctioned ICC wins Sakharov Prize, EU’s top human rights award

The prize comes less than two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced sanctions against the court.

The European Union has awarded the International Criminal Court (ICC) its top human rights award, two weeks after US President Donald Trump vowed to dismantle the court through new sanctions.

Thursday’s Sakharov Prize is the second international recognition for the war crimes tribunal this month, with former ICC Judge Navi Pillay awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her work to promote peace and international law.

“The European Union is built on respect for multilateralism and international institutions, and this prize recognises the important work of the court in upholding international law and justice,” said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in announcing the award.

The ICC thanked the European Parliament for the honour “at a time when the Court and its officials face unprecedented challenges”.

“Against this backdrop, the Sakharov Prize carries particular significance, reaffirming the importance of independent judicial institutions and of those who work to uphold international law,” ICC President Tomoko Akane said.

The Hague-based ICC has long been a target of Trump, whose campaign against it has escalated since the court announced in 2024 arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

‘Brick by brick’

The Trump administration has promised to dismantle the court “brick by brick”, recently announcing sanctions aimed at crippling its day-to-day operations. The ICC tries individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

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“We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling their ability to operate against us because our message is clear: the United States and the American people are not subject to the jurisdiction of this fake ICC,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a video posted on social media when the sanctions were announced.

Washington has also sanctioned ICC judges and prosecutors, as well as a UN special rapporteur focusing on the occupied Palestinian territories and Palestinian rights groups that have provided evidence to the court.

EU backs ICC

The EU has already thrown its support behind the ICC in the face of the US sanctions, which are due to come into force in six months, and has said it is “ready to take any necessary measures” to make sure the court can continue functioning.

“The International Criminal Court must be free to pursue its mission, independently, and without pressure or intimidation,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen posted online after the prize was announced.

Brussels is hoping to use the delay before the sanctions are applied to try to talk the US down, but according to EU officials is also eyeing implementing a “blocking statute” to shield the ICC from Washington.