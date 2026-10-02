G7 announces oil reserve release, as Trump hails Europe diesel deal

Macron says G7 will release 100 million barrels over four months; diesel release to be ‘frontloaded’

Members of the Group of Seven (G7) have announced they will release up to 100 barrels of strategic oil reserves as prices continue to soar amid the US-Israel war with Iran.

In a statement following a meeting chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, the group said the release would be coordinated through the International Energy Agency and occur over four months. It added the release will include “a frontloaded substantial diesel release within the first 20 days by G7 members and partners”.

The group said it will “convene in the context of the IEA in the coming days to discuss the possibility of additional diesel releases as necessary”.

The announcement came just moments after United States President Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account that Europe had “just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel Oil”.

The G7, composed of the world’s top economies, includes several European powers, including Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom. The European Union is also an observer member of the grouping.

Trump has recently heaped pressure on European countries, notably Germany and France, to release diesel stockpiles to ease soaring prices caused by the constriction of shipping traffic via the Strait of Hormuz, a campaign met with wariness from many European officials.

The globally high prices have been a knock-on effect of the war with Iran, which Trump launched alongside Israel on February 28.

According to Eurostat’s June 2026 data, EU countries, along with the United Kingdom, hold about 52 million metric tonnes of gas, oil and diesel stocks. That includes nearly 38 million tonnes of emergency reserves held by EU countries.

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EU rules require member states to maintain emergency oil stocks covering at least 90 days of net imports or 61 days of domestic consumption, whichever is greater.

Threats of diesel ban

Trump had previously floated banning US diesel exports if European countries did not release their stockpiles.

The European Union, which is composed of several members that rely heavily on diesel imports, had earlier on Friday said it fully rejected that threat.

The national average for a gallon of diesel in the US was $6.37 on Friday, according to AAA. The average hit a record high of $6.52 on September 22.

The issue has been politically damaging for Trump and his midterm party ahead of the US midterm elections in November, with Trump’s approval on the economy plunging as the vote approaches.

Diesel is fundamental to many top US industries, including transportation, construction and agriculture.

US diesel inventories hit a record low of 107.9 million barrels as of September 11, 2026.

In March, 32 members of the IEA agreed to unlock 400 million barrels of oil from their reserves. Officials have said that release has not yet been fully completed.