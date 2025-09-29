Trump says ‘beyond very close’ to ending war in Gaza

United States President Donald Trump said he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed “how to end the war in Gaza”.

Speaking at a press conference at the White House, Trump said it was a “historic day for peace” and insisted “we’re beyond very close,” when it comes to ending the war in Gaza.

It was not immediately clear if Hamas leaders had accepted the plan, but Trump said he was “hearing that Hamas wants to get this done too.”

He said “everyone else has accepted it,” but added that if Hamas failed to accept the agreement “as you know Bibi, you’d have our full backing to do what you would have to do.”

Trump said that “Prime Minister Netanyahu was very clear about his opposition to a Palestinian state… and I understand and respect his position on many things, but what he’s doing today is so good for Israel.”

He noted that a number of allies have “foolishly recognized the Palestinian state… but they’re really, I think, doing that because they’re very tired of what’s going on.”

In its 20-point plan released on Monday, the White House said the US will establish a dialogue between Israel and Palestine and that within 72 hours of Israel accepting the agreement all Israeli captives will be released.

If both sides agree the war “will immediately end,” according to the plan.

The White House said Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza and no one will be forced to leave the strip.

A White House peace plan for Gaza released on Monday proposes an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants and the return of all hostages, living and dead, within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting the agreement.

Advertisement

Israeli forces will withdraw to agreed upon lines to prepare for the captive release. Once all Israeli captives are released, Israel will release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans who were detained after the start of the war on October 7, 2023, the plan said.

More to come…