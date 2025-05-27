Charles III to give ‘Speech from the Throne’ in Canada: What to know

The brief trip carries symbolic weight and reinforces Canada’s historical ties to the monarchy, amid threats from US President Donald Trump.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are on their first official visit to Canada since Charles became the British monarch in 2022.

The two-day trip, though brief, carries symbolic weight at a time when Canada has faced tariffs and threats from US President Donald Trump.

Here’s what you need to know about the visit.

What do we know about the ‘Speech from the Throne’?

A major highlight of Charles’s visit is his scheduled address on Tuesday from the Canadian Senate.

Often referred to as a “Speech from the Throne”, the address is traditionally used to open a new session of Parliament and is usually delivered by the governor general on the monarch’s behalf.

The speech is ceremonial and not tied to any new legislative session. It is expected to include reflections on Canada’s democratic institutions, messages of unity, and an emphasis on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Although symbolic, the speech is a rare opportunity for Canadians to hear directly from the monarch in a parliamentary setting. It also serves as a public reaffirmation of the king’s role as head of state in Canada.

It is the first such address to be delivered by a British monarch in Canada since 1977.

In a statement on Monday, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said the speech will outline the government’s plan to deliver the change Canadians “want and deserve”.

This includes defining “a new economic and security relationship with the United States … to bring down the cost of living, and to keep communities safe,” Carney said.

What time is the speech?

Charles is set to deliver the speech shortly after 11am local time (15:00 GMT).

How long are the king and queen in Canada?

The royal couple are in Canada for a two-day tour, which began on Monday.

They came at Carney’s invitation. While the visit is short, it has included several important engagements that reflect Canada’s historical ties to the monarchy.

The itinerary features official ceremonies, cultural events, and meetings with Indigenous leaders, according to the Canadian government’s official website.

Why is the king visiting?

Charles’s visit to Canada serves multiple purposes, both symbolic and practical. Primarily, it aims to reinforce the enduring relationship between Canada and the Crown, highlighting shared values and historical ties.

The timing of the visit is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with heightened tensions following US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs as well as controversial remarks suggesting the annexation of Canada.

Carney’s invitation for Charles to deliver the “Speech from the Throne” has been viewed as seeking to reaffirm Canada’s sovereignty and constitutional framework.

Barbara Messamore, professor of history at the University of the Fraser Valley, said Canadians have found comments by Trump about turning the country into the 51st US state “deeply offensive”.

“I think it is a good moment to show the world that we are a distinct nation with a distinct history, and we’d like to keep it that way,” Messamore told Al Jazeera. “We value, of course, our relationship with our American friends and neighbours, but we don’t want to join them.”

Is a visit by the monarch rare?

While members of the British royal family have frequently toured Canada over the years, visits by the reigning monarch are relatively uncommon. Queen Elizabeth II, for example, visited Canada 22 times during her seven-decade reign.

This is Charles’s first time visiting the country as monarch. He last visited in 2022, when he was still the prince of Wales.

What is Canada’s connection to the monarchy?

Canada is a constitutional monarchy, which means the country recognises the king as its official head of state.

While the role is largely ceremonial, the Crown plays a critical function in Canada’s political system. The king’s duties are carried out in Canada by the governor general, currently Mary Simon, who represents the monarch at the federal level.

The monarchy is built into Canada’s constitutional framework. The Constitution Act of 1867 established the king – or queen – as part of the Parliament of Canada, alongside the House of Commons and the Senate.

Beyond politics, the Crown holds particular importance in Indigenous relations. Many historical treaties were made directly with the British Crown, not with the government of Canada.

This has been largely highlighted in local media coverage, Messamore said.

“Indigenous nations are front and centre, and they value that kinship relationship,” she said.

Although support for the monarchy varies across Canada, with many Canadians questioning its relevance, the institution remains embedded in the nation’s political and legal foundations.

This is because it has always provided a “bulwark against American ambitions”, Messamore said.

“These moments are really important ones about Canadian patriotism. The reaction to the king’s visit has been very positive,” she said.

“We don’t always all agree on our form of governance, but we’ve made it very difficult to change that fundamental aspect of our Canadian Constitution.”