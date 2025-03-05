Which US states could be hit hardest by Trump’s Canada and Mexico tariffs?

Montana imports 93 percent of its goods from Canada and Mexico, the most of any state, while Hawaii imports the least at 4 percent.

United States tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports took effect on Tuesday. The levies, set at 25 percent by US President Donald Trump, have been followed by the doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20 percent. Levies on Canadian energy are limited to 10 percent.

Mexico and Canada, the top US trading partners, account for more than 30 percent of total goods traded, exceeding $1.6 trillion. The move has triggered trade tensions, including retaliatory tariffs, that could slow economic growth and drive up prices for Americans still recovering from years of high inflation.

“We estimate the tariffs could lead to a nearly $1,000 per household increase annually in the cost of goods,” said Nationwide Mutual chief economist Kathy Bostjancic.

How much of each state’s imports come from Canada and Mexico?

Montana imports 93 percent of its goods from Canada and Mexico, the most of any state. Maine comes in second at 71 percent, followed by Michigan and Vermont (70 percent) and North Dakota (68 percent).

While prices are expected to rise nationwide, these states are expected to be hit the hardest by the latest tariffs, as their economies are the most heavily dependent on imports from Canada and Mexico.

The map and table below shows the percentage of imports from Canada and Mexico for each state.

Montana is a net supplier of energy to the rest of the US, and has four refineries, receiving crude oil mostly from Canada and Wyoming, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The US imports about four million barrels of oil per day from Canada. Ten percent levies on Canadian energy will likely increase the operational costs for these refineries, leading to Americans paying higher prices for electricity and gasoline or petrol.

What does each state import the most from Canada?

Canada is the largest foreign supplier of oil to the US, with energy products, including crude oil and petroleum products, accounting for about 30 percent of all Canadian exports to the US. Cars, tractors and auto parts are the second-largest export, followed by machinery and mechanical appliances. Other significant exports include medicines, plastics and wood products.

The map below shows the top import from Canada for each state.

Oil and gas are the leading imports for 13 states, including California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

Petroleum and coal products rank second, being the top import for six states: Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Aerospace products come third, leading imports in five states: Georgia, West Virginia, Florida, Kansas, and Connecticut.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday that Canada would respond with retaliatory tariffs on more than $100bn of US goods.

What does each state import the most from Mexico?

Mexico is one of the largest foreign suppliers of goods to the US, with cars, trucks and auto parts making up the largest share of exports. Machinery and electrical equipment follow as key exports, including industrial machinery, computers and household appliances. Other major exports include petroleum products, farm products, medical devices, plastics and textiles.

The map below shows the top import from Mexico for each state.

Motor vehicles are the top imports for 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Florida, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Motor vehicle parts rank second, leading imports in seven states: Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Oregon, and South Carolina.

Computer equipment follows in third place, topping imports in five states: Georgia, New York, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.