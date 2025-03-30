Israel says missile intercepted from Yemen as US targets Houthi sites

Israeli military says it intercepted a missile after it activated air raid sirens across multiple areas of the country.

The Israeli military says it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, as the United States launches intense military operations in the country, primarily targeting sites held by Houthi rebels.

Air raid sirens were activated across multiple areas of Israel on Sunday after the missile was launched from Yemen, which the Israeli military said was intercepted before it could cross into the country.

The Iran-backed group has regularly fired missiles at Israel since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7, 2023. The rebels, who have since targeted shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

The Houthis paused their campaign during the weeks-long truce in Gaza, which ended on March 18 when Israel resumed its bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

On Thursday, Israel announced that it had intercepted two missiles from Yemen before they could cross into its territory.

The Houthis, who have not yet responded to the latest Israeli claim of the missile attack, said on Thursday that they had launched two missiles, including one hypersonic projectile, towards Israel’s main air gateway, Ben Gurion airport, and an unspecified military target in the area of Tel Aviv.

More US strikes

On March 15, the US began a campaign of air strikes against Yemen in what Washington said was to protect global shipping routes, killing dozens of people.

Air strikes pounded Yemen overnight into Saturday, reportedly killing at least one person as the US military acknowledged earlier bombing a military site in the heart of the capital, Sanaa, controlled by the Houthis.

On Friday, Yemen’s Al-Masriah TV reported US air strikes south of Sanaa, as well as in the Saada and Jawf provinces in the north. A Ministry of Health spokesperson said seven people, including two children, were wounded.

A day earlier, the Houthis said US strikes had killed two people and wounded two.

In response, the Houthis said they targeted “warships in the Red Sea, including the American aircraft carrier [USS Harry S] Truman”.

The US has blamed Iran for any attacks the Yemeni group undertakes.