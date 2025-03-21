Tunisia’s president sacks third prime minister in less than two years

Kamel Maddouri’s dismissal comes amid economic and political crises under President Kais Saied, who rules by decree.

Tunisian President Kais Saied has fired Prime Minister Kamel Maddouri less than a year after his appointment, as the country grapples with economic and political crises, further complicated by a growing number of migrants and refugees arriving from sub-Saharan Africa.

Saied made the announcement late on Thursday, replacing Maddouri with Sara Zaafarani, an engineer who has been minister of equipment and housing since 2021.

Since his low turnout re-election in 2024, Saied has been struggling to stabilise the country’s economy, amid an atmosphere of political repression following the imprisonment of many opposition figures, as well as businessmen and journalists.

Tunisia’s president has full powers to dismiss ministers and judges.

With Thursday’s appointment, Zaafarani becomes Tunisia’s third prime minister in less than two years, and the country’s second female prime minister in history.

In recent months, Saied has sharply criticised the performance of ministers, saying many have not met the required standards and that the expectations of the Tunisian people are high. Last month, he sacked Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri.

In a meeting broadcast on the presidency’s Facebook page, Saied called on Zaafarani “to further coordinate government action and overcome obstacles to meet the expectations of the Tunisian people”.

Tunisians have complained about deteriorating public services from health to transport and utilities.

“Criminal gangs are active in many public facilities. It is time to put an end to them and hold every official accountable, regardless of their position and the nature of their negligence or complicity,” Saied said in a speech at a National Security Council meeting on Friday.

Economic growth has not exceeded 1.4 percent in the past year, and the North African country’s public finances face a severe crisis that has led to shortages of key commodities including sugar, rice and coffee.

“We will continue the liberation battle until justice prevails for all citizens … We will continue to thwart all conspiracies,” Saied said.

Migrants

Tunisia is also facing widespread criticism over an unprecedented migrant crisis, as thousands of people from sub-Saharan Africa head to the country in an attempt to reach Europe.

Thousands of migrants and refugees are living in tents in forests in southern towns such as Amra and Jbeniana after authorities prevented them from travelling across the Mediterranean.

While the migrants frequently clash with residents who want them deported from their area, local human rights groups accuse the authorities of racist rhetoric and incitement against migrants.

Saied seized extra powers in 2021 when he shut down the elected parliament and moved to rule by decree before assuming authority over the judiciary. The opposition described the move as a coup.