Nowruz 2025: Traditions, haft sin and celebrations of the Persian New Year

Celebrated across Iran and several other countries, the holiday symbolises renewal and prosperity.

As winter fades in the Northern Hemisphere and the days grow longer, millions of people prepare to welcome Nowruz, the Persian New Year, which marks the arrival of spring and symbolises fresh beginnings.

Observed for more than 3,000 years, this 13-day festival unites communities across Iran, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Balkans, parts of the Middle East and beyond.

Here is everything you need to know about the tradition and its unique customs.

What is Nowruz?

Nowruz, meaning “New Day” in Persian, marks the first day of spring and the beginning of the New Year in the Persian solar calendar.

With origins dating back three millennia, Nowruz is rooted in Zoroastrianism – an ancient Persian religion that predates Christianity and Islam. It also remains one of the world’s oldest continuously celebrated holidays. While many ancient festivals have faded, Nowruz has been passed down through generations and is still widely observed today.

It aligns with the spring equinox when the sun crosses the celestial equator. This not only marks the start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, but also brings a nearly equal day and night in most places across the region, symbolising renewal, balance, and new beginnings – the essence of Nowruz.

When is it celebrated?

Nowruz is celebrated at the exact moment of the spring equinox when the sun crosses the celestial equator. In 2025, this occurs on Thursday, March 20, at 12:31:30pm Iran Standard Time (9:01:30 GMT).

The exact time varies across the globe:

New York, USA: 5:01am EDT

5:01am EDT United Arab Emirates: 1:01pm GST

1:01pm GST India: 2:31pm IST

2:31pm IST Azerbaijan: 1:01pm AZT

Although the event typically falls between March 19 and 21, the exact date and time change slightly each year because they are based on precise astronomical calculations.

Where is it celebrated?

Nowruz is widely observed across areas influenced by Persian culture, including Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Central Asian nations (such as Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan), as well as parts of the Caucasus, the Middle East, and the Balkans.

Additionally, the holiday is recognised by Kurdish communities in Iraq, Syria, and Turkiye, as well as by Parsi and Zoroastrian communities in India and Pakistan.

The Parsis are Zoroastrians who migrated from Persia (modern-day Iran) to South Asia between the 8th and 10th centuries, mainly due to the gradual decline of Zoroastrianism following the Muslim conquest of Persia in the 7th century.

How is Nowruz celebrated?

Since Nowruz is a time for new beginnings, purification, and connection, its traditions channel those themes. While the way people celebrate may differ from country to country, some key customs are shared across many cultures.

Before the holiday, families deep-clean their homes to clear out bad energy and welcome a fresh start.

On the eve of the last Wednesday before the New Year, people light bonfires and jump over them, symbolising letting go of the past and stepping into the future with renewed energy.

The first few days of Nowruz are dedicated to visiting family and friends, exchanging gifts, and sharing meals. People dress up in new clothes and enjoy traditional dishes like sabzi polo ba mahi (herbed rice with fish) and ash reshteh (noodle soup).

The celebrations conclude on the 13th day of Nowruz when families head outdoors for picnics, enjoying fresh air and letting go of bad luck.

What is the significance of the Haft Sin table?

The Haft Sin table, or the table of seven things that start with the letter “s” (س) in Persian, is a central part of Nowruz and a family tradition.

After a special cloth is spread on the table, seven items that start with “s” in Persian, each carrying symbolic meaning, are arranged on top of it.

While the exact origins of this custom are unclear, it dates back to ancient Persia, where people believed that certain natural elements – such as plants, fruits, and spices – carried spiritual and protective qualities.

Over time, these items became a standard part of the Haft Sin, always following the number seven, which has deep spiritual significance in Persian and Zoroastrian beliefs. It represents creation, balance, and the fundamental elements of life (sky, earth, water, plants, animals, fire, and humans).

What do the symbols of the Haft Sin table mean?

Each item on the haft sin table carries a special meaning:

Sabzeh (sprouted wheat, lentils, or barley) – Represents renewal and growth. It is usually grown in the days leading up to Nowruz and discarded on the 13th day of the festival.

– Represents renewal and growth. It is usually grown in the days leading up to Nowruz and discarded on the 13th day of the festival. Samanu (sweet wheat pudding) – Symbolises patience, strength, and abundance because it is made from wheat that takes time to sprout and grow.

– Symbolises patience, strength, and abundance because it is made from wheat that takes time to sprout and grow. Senjed (dried oleaster fruit) – Represents love and wisdom, believed to promote strength in relationships.

– Represents love and wisdom, believed to promote strength in relationships. Seer (garlic) – A symbol of health and protection from evil.

– A symbol of health and protection from evil. Seeb (apple) – Represents beauty and good health.

– Represents beauty and good health. Serkeh (vinegar) – Symbolises ageing, patience, and wisdom.

– Symbolises ageing, patience, and wisdom. Sumac (crushed red berries) – Represents sunrise and the victory of light over darkness.

Alongside the seven “s” items, people often add a mirror to reflect on the past year, painted eggs for fertility, goldfish for new life, and candles to symbolise light and happiness.

Some families also include a book of poetry or prayers – such as the Quran, the Persian epic Shahnameh, or the works of Persian poet Hafez – to bring wisdom and blessings into the New Year.