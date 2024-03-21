In Pictures

Celebrating Nowruz: Ancient festival marks arrival of spring and renewal

Some 300 million people around the world celebrate the Persian New Year, a festival rooted in Zoroastrianism.

Kyrgyz girls pose in traditional costumes during the Nowruz celebration in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz women pose in traditional costumes during the Nowruz celebration in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. [Igor Kovalenko/EPA]
Published On 21 Mar 2024

Nowruz – meaning “new day” – is an ancient festival celebrating the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

More than 300 million people celebrate the Persian New Year, which has been observed for more than 3,000 years in different regions, including the Balkans, the Black Sea basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East.

Nowruz is celebrated on the day of the astronomical vernal equinox, which usually takes place on March 21.

The festival that lasts 13 days is rooted in Zoroastrianism, a religion practised in ancient Persia that predates Christianity and Islam.

It is listed as part of the world’s intangible cultural heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). In 2021, the UN General Assembly proclaimed March 21 as International Nowruz Day.

Given its origins, the festival is marked in countries with significant Persian cultural influence, including  Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Syrian Kurds march with torches during the celebration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province,
Syrian Kurds march with torches during the celebration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province. [Delil Souleiman/AFP]
Syrian Kurds light up a pyre with torches during the celebration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province
Syrian Kurds light a pyre during Nowruz celebrations in the city of Qamishli. [Delil Souleiman/AFP]
An Afghan woman visits the Shrine of Saint Sakhi Saib
An Afghan woman visits the shrine of Saint Sakhi Saib to celebrate Nowruz, in Kabul, Afghanistan. [Samiullah Popal/EPA]
Afghans gather around the Shrine of Saint Sakhi Saib
Afghans gather around the shrine of Saint Sakhi Saib in Kabul. [Samiullah Popal/EPA]
An Iranian family attends a party on the Iranian New Year or Nowruz
An Iranian family attends a party on Nowruz in Tehran, Iran. [Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters]
A view of the water and light show during the Newroz celebrations
A water and light show during the Nowruz celebrations at the Iran Mall in Tehran. [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images]
A view of the Nowruz fire lit during the Nowruz celebrations
A view of a fire lit during Nowruz celebrations in Kirkuk, Iraq. [Ali Makram Ghareeb/Anadolu via Getty Images]
People gather around a Nowruz fire in Kirkuk. [Ali Makram Ghareeb/Anadolu via Getty Images]
Performers wearing traditional costumes take part in the celebrations of Nowruz
People take part in Nowruz celebrations in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. [Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP]