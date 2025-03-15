US launches major air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen; At least 9 killed

United States President Donald Trump has announced a series of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in the most significant military action of his second term to date.

At least nine civilians were killed in the strikes, according to Yemen’s Houthi-run Health Ministry.

“Your time is up, and your attacks must stop, starting today. If they don’t, hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before,” Trump said on Saturday in a statement on Truth Social, his social media site.

“I have ordered the US military today to launch a decisive and powerful military operation against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen,” Trump added.

“We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective,” he said in the post, accusing the Iran-backed group of threatening Red Sea shipping.

Trump also told Iran it needed to immediately stop supporting the Houthis. He said if Iran threatens the US, “America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”

Earlier, Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV reported attacks in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

Quoting two senior US officials, The New York Times reported the attacks were part of a new large-scale US offensive against the Houthis in Yemen.

The air strikes appear to have targeted an ammunition or missile depot.

This is a developing story …