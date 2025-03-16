Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: US bombs Yemen, killing 19, after Houthis threaten Israel over Gaza
The Houthis had threatened to resume attacks on Israeli ships over Israel’s total blockade on the Gaza Strip.
- The US launches air attacks on Yemen’s Houthis, with President Donald Trump warning that “hell will rain down” over attacks on Red Sea shipping. At least 19 people have been killed.
- The attacks come after the Houthis threatened to resume attacks on Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea over the total blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has now entered its third week.