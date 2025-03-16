Live updates,

LIVE: US bombs Yemen, killing 19, after Houthis threaten Israel over Gaza

The Houthis had threatened to resume attacks on Israeli ships over Israel’s total blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Smoke rises from a location reportedly struck by U.S. airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025 [Osamah Abdulrahman/ AP]
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 16 Mar 2025
  • The US launches air attacks on Yemen’s Houthis, with President Donald Trump warning that “hell will rain down” over attacks on Red Sea shipping. At least 19 people have been killed.
  • The attacks come after the Houthis threatened to resume attacks on Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea over the total blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has now entered its third week.