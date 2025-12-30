World reacts to death of Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh’s first female leader

Tributes pour in from around the world as Bangladesh mourns Khaleda Zia.

The death of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has prompted an outpouring of condolences around the world, with leaders highlighting her service to the nation as its first female premier.

Khaleda died in a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. She was 80 years old.

Here’s a round-up of the reaction:

Bangladesh

The country’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, expressed “profound sorrow” at the three-time prime minister’s death. He described her as a “symbol of the democratic movement” and said her struggle to establish “democracy, a multi-party political culture and the rights of the people in Bangladesh will be remembered forever”.

He said he was “deeply saddened and grief-stricken by her death”.

Khaleda’s longtime political rival, Sheikh Hasina, who remains in exile in India following her overthrow last year, also offered condolences.

“As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered. Her passing represents a profound loss for Bangladesh’s political life and for the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party,” Hasina said in a post shared online by her Awami League.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by Khaleda’s death and offered his “sincerest condolences” to her family and the people of Bangladesh.

“As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered,” he wrote on X.

Pakistan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sadness and described Zia as a “committed friend of Pakistan”.

“Her lifelong service to Bangladesh and its growth and development leaves a lasting legacy,” he wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and the people of Bangladesh during this difficult time.”

United States

The US embassy in Dhaka extended its deepest condolences on Zia’s death.

“Mrs. Zia played a pivotal role in shaping her country’s modern history, and her leadership was instrumental in advancing Bangladesh’s development,” it wrote.