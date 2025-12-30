Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia dies

Bangladesh’s first female prime minister dies after a prolonged illness in Dhaka, her party says.

Bangladesh’s first female prime minister, Khaleda ⁠Zia, has died at a hospital in the country’s capital, Dhaka, ​after a ‍prolonged illness, according to her party and local media.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Bangladesh National Party said Khaleda died at 6am local time.

She was 80 years old.

“Our beloved national leader is no longer with us. She left us at 6am today” the BNP said in the statement posted on Facebook.

Khaleda had advanced ​cirrhosis ‌of the liver, arthritis, diabetes, chest ‌and heart ‌problems, her doctors said.

She died at the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where she was admitted to on November 23 with symptoms of a lung infection, according to local media.

More soon…