Israel fires military commanders over October 7 failures

Despite mounting public pressure, the government is yet to open a national inquiry into the attack, which led to the devastating Gaza war.

The Israeli military has dismissed several senior officers and censured others over the failure to prevent the Hamas-led attack in October 2023.

The list of generals formally fired on Monday included those in charge of military intelligence, operations, and the southern command, which is responsible for Gaza.

The move comes despite the government having yet to launch an investigation into the attack, which launched the devastating war in the enclave.

The military had announced in a statement on Sunday that a number of officers were to be released from reserve duty and would no longer serve in the military.

“The IDF [Israeli army] failed in its primary mission on October 7th – to protect the civilians of the State of Israel,” military chief of staff Eyal Zamir said.

“This is a severe, resounding, systemic failure,” he continued. “The lessons of that day are numerous and significant, and they must serve as our compass for the future.”

Those informed that they would be released from reserve duty included the former heads of the intelligence directorate, operations directorate, and southern command.

They had previously resigned from active service but remained on reserve duty.

The current intelligence directorate chief, who on October 7, 2023 served as chief of the operations division, has been censured but will continue to serve in the role until the end of his term in 2028.

He will later resign from the military at his own request, according to local media.

Other officers were issued formal reprimands. One was informed that their service would be ended. Another tendered his resignation.

Reports said the Israeli air force chief was censured over the failure to defend against Hamas’s drones and paragliders during the assault.

Israel’s current navy chief was censured on similar grounds.

Public pressure

The disciplinary steps come amid mounting public pressure for accountability for the failures that allowed the attack.

Thousands of protesters were joined by opposition leaders in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, demanding a state commission of inquiry.

Two weeks ago, Zamir called for a “systemic investigation”.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has rejected criticism over his role in the failures, has so far refused to launch an in-depth investigation.

The October 7 assault, carried out by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups, killed about 1,200 people in Israel and saw some 250 taken captive, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel then launched a two-year ground and air campaign that has devastated Gaza, killing more than 69,000 people, according to local health authorities.

Israel and Hamas signed off on a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States last month.

However, the plan remains stuck in the first phase, with Israel violating the terms of the ceasefire and carrying out daily attacks in Gaza, and Hamas and Israel accusing one another of breaching the conditions.

The authorities in Gaza are now urging the mediators of the deal – Qatar, Turkiye and Egypt, as well as the US – to pressure Israel to halt its violations, which have killed hundreds of Palestinians.