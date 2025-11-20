Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,365

Here is how things stand on Thursday, November 20:

Ukraine will bring Russia’s horrific murder of at least 25 people, including 3 children, in Ternopil to the spotlight of tomorrow’s UN Security Council meeting.

We urge condemnation, justice, and strong responses.

We have already addressed all of our partners and international… https://t.co/Ns89sQvM0P

— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) November 19, 2025