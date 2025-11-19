Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupts, alert level raised to highest

The volcano has spewed ash clouds as tall as 5.6km (3.48 miles) into the sky, authorities say.

Indonesia’s Semeru volcano has erupted, unleashing fast-moving pyroclastic flows as the country’s volcanology agency increased the alert level of Java island’s tallest mountain to the highest.

The volcano spewed ash clouds as tall as 5.6km (3.48 miles) into the sky, the agency said on Wednesday, adding that residents should stay a 2.5km (1.55-mile) distance away due to risks.

The eruption began at about 4pm (09:00 GMT), according to a written report from Mukdas Sofian, an officer at Indonesia’s volcanology monitoring post.

“Pyroclastic flows are still occurring, with the runout distance reaching seven kilometres [4.3 miles] from the summit, and the eruption was ongoing at the time this report was prepared,” Sofian said.

Mount Semeru, located in a densely populated region of Java, is Indonesia’s highest peak at 3,676 metres (12,060 feet) and sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a seismically active arc where volcanic eruptions and earthquakes are common.

Semeru, also known as Mahameru, has erupted numerous times in the past 200 years, including a deadly episode in 2021 that killed 62 people and buried villages in hot ash.

Indonesia is home to nearly 130 active volcanoes – more than any other country, and Semeru’s frequent activity is closely monitored because of the risks it poses to nearby communities, transport routes and aviation.