At least 11 people killed, dozens missing in China bridge collapse

As China grapples with extreme weather conditions, authorities say bridge collapsed after heavy rains and flash floods.

At least 11 people have died and dozens more are missing after the partial collapse of a highway bridge in the northern Chinese province of Shaanxi amid heavy storms and flooding, according to the authorities.

The incident took place at 8:40pm (12:40 GMT) in Shangluo city on Friday. All the victims were recovered from five vehicles that fell off the bridge “due to a sudden downpour and flash floods”, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

State broadcaster CCTV said nearly 20 vehicles and more than 30 people were missing after the highway bridge collapsed into the river below. State media reported rescue operations were still under way on Saturday.

One witness told local media that he had approached the bridge but other drivers started “yelling at me to brake and stop the car”.

“A truck in front of me didn’t stop” and fell into the water, the witness, named only as Meng, said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged “all-out rescue and relief efforts to safeguard people’s lives and property”, state media reported.

Heavy rains causing flooding and significant damage have been hitting large portions of northern and central China since Tuesday, with flooding and mudslides killing at least five people and leaving eight missing in Shaanxi’s Baoji city on Friday.

In Henan’s Nanyang city, the equivalent of a year’s worth of rain fell at the start of the week, according to state media, with two more killed and seven missing in southwestern Sichuan province.

Extreme weather conditions have dogged various areas of China over the summer, with successive heatwaves also reported.

In May, at least 48 people were killed after a large section of a highway collapsed due to heavy rains in a mountainous area in southern China’s Meizhou city.