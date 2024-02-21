Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 138

Here’s how things stand on Wednesday, February 21, 2024:

At today's session, Amb. Dr. Riyad Mansour condemned the Security Council's failure to call for a #ceasefire in #Gaza "By the time this session ends, over 25 #Palestinians will be dead due to the Council's inaction, It means more babies will be murdered." @AlgeriaUN @UN #UNSC pic.twitter.com/J9d0LT3bvs

— State of Palestine (@Palestine_UN) February 21, 2024