Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: US condemned for veto of UN ceasefire resolution

Palestine’s UN envoy Riyad Mansour said the US veto is ‘absolutely reckless’ and allows Israel to ‘continue to get away with murder’ in Gaza.

epa11168504 Palestinians search for bodies and survivors among the rubble following Israeli airstrikes on the west of Al Nusairat refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, 20 February 2024. More than 29,000 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair Mccready
Published On 21 Feb 2024
  • “The message given today to Israel with this veto is that it can continue to get away with murder,” Palestine’s United Nations envoy Riyad Mansour says.
  • Rejecting a UN Security Council (UNSC) ceasefire resolution shows “approval of starvation as a means of war”, says Algeria’s ambassador to the UN, Amar Bendjama.