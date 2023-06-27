Sierra Leone’s Bio declared winner of presidential election

Julius Maada Bio re-elected with 56.17 percent of the vote, ahead of main challenger Samura Kamara, with 41.16 percent, election commission chief says.

Sierra Leone’s election commission has declared incumbent Julius Maada Bio the winner of the country’s tense presidential election, following a process disputed by the main opposition party.

Chief Electoral Commissioner Mohamed Kenewui Konneh said on Tuesday that Bio was re-elected with 56.17 percent of Saturday’s vote. His top challenger Samura Kamara, of the All People’s Congress (APC), came second with 41.16 percent.

Vote tallying had already been disputed by the APC, which condemned in a statement on Monday an alleged lack of inclusiveness, transparency and responsibility by the electoral commission.

More to follow