Xi, Blinken agree to stabilise US-China ties in Beijing talks

The two sides ‘made progress’, Chinese President Xi Jinping says after talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

China and the United States have agreed to push to stabilise relations to avoid veering into conflict, but did not announce any major breakthroughs during a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing.

A roughly 30-minute meeting with Xi on Monday was Blinken’s final engagement on the closely watched trip, which included talks with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, and Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

There are hopes that the two days of talks could lead to a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Xi this year. They last met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November, pledging more frequent communication although ties since then have deteriorated over issues ranging from Taiwan to espionage concerns.

“The Chinese side has made our position clear, and the two sides have agreed to follow through the common understandings President Biden and I had reached in Bali,” Xi told the US secretary of state, adding that the “two sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues”.

During the otherwise closed-door talks, Xi said China “hopes to see a sound and steady China-US relationship” and believes the two countries “can overcome various difficulties”, according to a readout by China’s state news agency Xinhua.

He also urged the US not to “hurt China’s legitimate rights and interests”.





Blinken said the two countries “have an obligation and responsibility” to manage their relationship and the US was “committed to doing that”.

He later said he agreed with China’s leadership on the need to “stabilise” relations but that he was “clear-eyed” on vast disagreements.

“In every meeting, I stressed that direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage differences and ensure that competition does not veer into conflict,” Blinken told reporters in Beijing.

“I heard the same from my Chinese counterparts. We both agree on the need to stabilise our relationship.”

But Blinken said the US was “clear-eyed about the challenges” posed by China.

“We have no illusions about the challenges of managing this relationship. There are many issues on which we profoundly – even vehemently – disagree,” Blinken said.

The US State Department later said Blinken held “candid, substantive, and constructive discussions” with Chinese officials. In a lengthy statement describing the visit, US spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken pledged to “responsibly” manage US competition with China.

He added that Blinken also raised concerns over “human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong” and the issue of US citizens “wrongfully detained” in China. Still, the two sides agreed that they should work together against “transnational challenges”, including climate change and public health, the statement said.





Ties between Beijing and Washington have soured over numerous points of tension in recent years, including trade issues, the status of Taiwan, China’s claims in the South China Sea and an ongoing US push against growing Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific.

The US also has been warning China against coming to Russia’s aid in Ukraine.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu, reporting from the Chinese capital, described Blinken’s visit as “a positive sign” between the two nations as they look to repair their strained relationship.

“What they do agree on is that it’s very important for both sides and basically for the global community that these two sort it out; that they prevent any tensions, any competition as Blinken put it from veering into conflict,” Yu said.

“He was very plain that if there is any crisis, particularly over Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, that this would not just affect China and the US; this would be disastrous for the global community.

“By meeting, by being here in Beijing, he said that the US and China are being responsible in managing this very important relationship between the two superpowers.”

Blinken’s trip was the first by a US secretary of state to China since his predecessor Mike Pompeo visited the country in 2018.

Blinken was set to travel to China in February, but he postponed the visit after Washington accused Beijing of flying a spy balloon over the US. China insisted that the aircraft – which was shot down by US forces after traversing the country – was a research balloon that drifted off course.

Despite the positive signals emerging from Blinken’s visit on Monday, Beijing has been explicit in its position that major disagreements remain.





China’s director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Wang Yi, met with Blinken earlier in the day.

During the meeting, Wang blamed the US for the deterioration in their relationship as he emphasised that Taiwan, a self-ruled democratic island that Beijing claims as its own, was its “core interest” and there was “no room” for compromise.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote afterwards in a statement that Blinken’s visit “coincides with a critical juncture in China-US relations, and it is necessary to make a choice between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict”.

It blamed the “US side’s erroneous perception of China, leading to incorrect policies towards China” for the current “low point” in relations.

On Sunday, Qin’s meeting with Blinken lasted more than seven-and-a-half hours. Afterwards, Beijing released a readout of the talks, which showed a number of positive outcomes, including an agreement to increase commercial flights between the countries.

Liu Fu-kuo, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations at Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, told Al Jazeera that the Blinken-Xi talks appeared to sound “a positive note for the region”.

“It would be too early to say if tension of the bilateral relationship is melted. At least, China has responded with a positive feedback. The talks may be resumed, and the summit later this year can be hopeful. This visit signals such an encouraging move by the two.”