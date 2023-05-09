Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court

The former prime minister has been arrested during a court appearance in capital Islamabad.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested during a court appearance in capital Islamabad.

Fawad Chaudhry of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party confirmed the arrest in a tweet on Tuesday.

Chaudhry tweeted that the Islamabad High Court complex has been “occupied” by the Pakistani Rangers paramilitary and that lawyers were “being subjected to torture”.

Video footage on local media showed Khan being escorted to a Rangers vehicle.

Rangers abducted PTI Chairman Imran Khan, these are the visuals. Pakistan’s brave people must come out and defend their country. pic.twitter.com/hJwG42hsE4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

In a tweet, PTI said the Rangers have “abducted” Khan.

“Pakistan’s brave people must come out and defend their country,” the party posted.

