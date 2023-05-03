Former FBI agent charged in US Capitol attack

Video footage shows Jared Wise egging on protesters and comparing the Capitol police to ‘Nazi’ and ‘Gestapo’ officers.

A former agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been arrested for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to court filings.

Jared Wise, 51, who served as an FBI agent and a supervisory agent from 2004 to 2017, was taken into custody on Monday and released home with conditions.

The court filings indicate he was charged with four misdemeanour counts, including unlawfully entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

Wise was captured on closed-circuit TV footage entering through the US Senate wing door and raising his arms “in triumph”, according to a sworn statement filed in federal court.

In body-worn camera footage captured by DC Metropolitan Police, Wise addressed the officers directly, saying, “You guys are disgusting. I’m former — I’m former law enforcement. You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can’t see it.

“Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!”





The camera footage also captured Wise’s reaction as other surrounding protesters began to attack police officers trying to defend the Capitol, the filing added.

In the video, he can be heard egging them on by shouting: “Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em!”

An lawyer for Wise could not be immediately reached for comment. Until last June, Wise resided in New Braunfels, Texas, but he has since moved to Bend, Oregon.

A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment beyond what is contained in public court filings.

More than 1,000 people have been charged to date for their roles in storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a failed bid to keep Republican then-President Donald Trump in power by blocking Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Five people died during and shortly after the riot, and about 140 police officers were injured.