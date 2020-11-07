Joe Biden wins White House race: How the world reacted

Leaders around the world react as media outlets declare Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 United States presidential election race over Donald Trump.

World leaders on Saturday began congratulating Joe Biden on winning the White House, shortly after several media outlets in the United States called the presidential race in his favour.

The Democratic candidate, 77, was projected to have surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win his hard-fought matchup with incumbent Donald Trump. The 74-year-old Republican has not conceded defeat and vowed a number of legal challenges in several battleground states.

Here is how the world reacted to the news:

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, saying he was “really looking forward” to working with them.

“Our two countries are close friends, partners and allies,” he tweeted. “We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he looked forward to working with Biden and Harris on issues ranging from “climate change to trade and security”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan congratulated the winners, adding it was time to “build bridges, not walls”.

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your well-deserved win. London looks forward to working with you — it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls. 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/oZoCDvtT9v — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 7, 2020

Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he looked forward to working with Biden on ending “illegal tax havens” and for peace in Afghanistan.

“Look forward to President Elect Biden’s Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation’s wealth by corrupt ldrs. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan and in the region,” he said on Twitter.

Congratulations @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Look forward to President Elect Biden's Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt ldrs. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 7, 2020

Qatar

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani congratulated Biden and Harris, saying he looked forward to keep strengthening the close relations between the two countries.

“Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. My best wishes to the people of the United States and I look forward to working together to continue strengthening the friendship between our countries,” he wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris. My best wishes to the people of the United States and I look forward to working together to continue strengthening the friendship between our countries — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) November 7, 2020

Iran

Iranians “stood their ground bravely until that coward left,” Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, tweeted.

Relations between Iran and the US have taken a turn for the worse since Trump in 2018 pulled Washington out of a major nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated Biden for his projected win, saying they had many challenges to face.

“The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!” Macron said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo tweeted: “Welcome back America”.

“While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency,” she added.

Welcome back America! Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election! While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency. 🇺🇸#Election2020 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 7, 2020

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Biden for his “spectacular victory” over Trump and called the success of his running mate Harris a “pathbreaking” achievement.

Modi tweeted that as vice president under Barack Obama, Biden’s contribution to “strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable.”

“I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.”

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Oman

Oman’s sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said congratulated Biden on winning the US Presidential election, the state news agency reported.

Haitham bin Tariq sent a letter to Biden expressing “his sincere congratulations for winning the confidence of the American people and for his election as President of the upcoming presidential term”, the state news agency added.

Palestine

Palestinian Liberation Organization member and leader Hanan Ashrawi tweeted “America Detrumped” following the declaration.

“The world also needs to be able to breathe,” she added.

“Trumpism must be carefully scrutinized and remedied to restore the human, moral & legal equilibrium within and beyond the US”.

America Detrumped!

The world also needs to be able to breathe.

Trumpism must be carefully scrutinized & remedied to restore the human, moral & legal equilibrium within and beyond the US. Such phenomena do not emerge from a vacuum. Now is the time for holistic & bold therapeutics — Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) November 7, 2020

Lebanon

In a congratulatory cable to Biden, Lebanese President Michel Aoun voiced hopes that the president-elect would “restore balance” in the Lebanese-US ties, Lebanon’s state National News Agency NNA reported.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez congratulated Biden in a Twitter post.

“The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. We wish you good luck and all the best. We are looking forward to cooperating with you to tackle the challenges ahead of us,” he said.

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also congratulated Biden and Harris.

“I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden,” she said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel [File: Odd Andersen/Pool/Reuters]

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he took “pride in Joe Biden’s election”.

“I offer warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as the 46th President of the United States. Ireland takes pride in Joe Biden’s election, just as we are proud of all the generations of Irish women and Irish men and their ancestors whose toil and genius have enriched the diversity that powers America,” he said on social media.

Iraq

President Barham Salih extended his congratulations to Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the U.S. presidential election.

“Joe Biden (is) a friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq. We look forward to working to achieve our common goals and strengthening peace and stability in the entire Middle East,” Salih tweeted on Saturday.

I extend warmest congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden, a friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq. We look forward to working to achieve our common goals and strengthening peace and stability in the entire Middle East. — Barham Salih (@BarhamSalih) November 7, 2020

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan congratulated Biden and Harris hoping for “further development and prosperity for the American people”

“Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on winning the U.S. elections. Our sincere wishes for further development and prosperity for the American people. The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together,” the Crown Prince said in a tweet.

Greece

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Biden was a “true friend” of Greece and that relations between the two countries will become “stronger” under him.

“Congratulations to US President-Elect Joe Biden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I’m certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger.”

Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I’m certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger. 🇬🇷🇺🇸 — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) November 7, 2020

NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg described Biden as a “strong supporter of our Alliance”.

Stoltenberg, who often had to adapt to President Donald Trump making unexpected announcements about US troop drawdowns from NATO deployments, said in a tweet he looked forward to working with Biden.

“A strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe,” he said.

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi, a key US ally, has said he “looks forward to joint cooperation and work to enhance strategic relations” between the two countries, state Egyptian television reports, citing a presidential spokesman.

Poland

President Andrzej Duda congratulated Biden for running “a successful presidential campaign” after his election win.

Duda added Poland, one of Washington’s closest allies under President Donald Trump, was determined to maintain a “high-level, high-quality … partnership” with the United States.

Polish President Andrzej Duda [File: Kacper Pempel/Reuters]