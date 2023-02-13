Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 355
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 355th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Here is the situation as it stands on Monday, February 13, 2023:
Fighting
- Russian troops have managed to advance 2km (1.2 miles) to the west in four days along the front line in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a statement by the Russian defence ministry.
- Russia’s Wagner Group has claimed to have taken the village of Krasna Hora, on the northern edge of Bakhmut, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said.
- A 53-year-old woman was killed on Sunday after Russian forces shelled an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Nikopol, the regional governor said.
- The Russia-installed mayor of the Ukrainian city Melitopol said one civilian was killed and two people were injured in overnight shelling by Kyiv forces.
- British arms and military vehicles could be manufactured in Ukraine under licence, easing the country’s dependence on supplies of arms from Western allies, British newspaper The Telegraph reported.
Diplomacy
- US defence secretary, Lloyd Austin, and Ukrainian defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, discussed priorities, including air defence and artillery, for upcoming meetings of Kyiv’s allies in Brussels.
- Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said calls from more than 30 countries to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Olympics were unacceptable, TASS news agency reported.
- International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said his organisation is not on the wrong side of history after opening the door for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in next year’s Summer Games in Paris.
- NATO should hold an emergency meeting to discuss recent findings about September explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman said late on Saturday.
