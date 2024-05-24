Podcast, The Take
News|Gaza

The Take: What impact can recognising a Palestinian state have?

Spain, Norway, and Ireland announced plans to recognise a Palestinian state from May 28.

Demonstrators hold a banner as people call for a ceasefire in Gaza during a rally to commemorate Nakba Day, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2024. The banner reads: 'Enough genocide, no more colonialism. Free Palestine' [Isabel Infantes/Reuters]
Published On 24 May 2024

Behind Spain’s push to recognise the State of Palestine, along with Ireland and Norway, was years of support for the Palestinian cause. Some Spaniards draw parallels between their fight against fascism during the civil war and Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation. But what does recognition mean in reality?

In this episode: 

  • Itxaso Dominguez de Olazabal (@itxasdo), EU advocacy officer at 7amleh
  • Mohammed Hemish (@mohamedhemish), Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili and Khaled Soltan with Tamara Khandaker, Manahil Naveed and our host Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

