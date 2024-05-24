Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live news: At least 60 Palestinians killed in attacks
As battles rage in the southern Gaza city, Israeli tanks and troops surround Rafah’s densely populated western neighbourhoods with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians trapped and terrified.
- Israel faces global criticism over the mounting death toll and devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza with more than 900,000 Palestinians displaced by fighting in just two weeks and now lacking shelter, food, water and medicine.
- Israeli tanks and troops advance in Rafah’s southeast, edging towards the city’s densely populated western district as they continue to operate in three eastern suburbs, with Palestinian fighters fiercely resisting the ground invasion.