News|Religion

Map: Which countries has Pope Francis visited?

Pope Francis’ trip to the DRC is the first papal visit since John Paul II travelled there in 1985.

By Marium Ali
Published On 31 Jan 2023

Pope Francis is visiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan this week.

The 86-year-old leader of the Catholic church will start his trip on Tuesday in the Congolese capital Kinshasa before heading to Juba, the capital of South Sudan, on Friday.

The Vatican’s envoy to the DRC, where Catholics make up about half of the population, has said the trip will remind the world not to ignore decades-long conflicts there.

An estimated 5.7 million people are internally displaced in the DRC and 26 million face severe hunger, largely because of the impact of armed conflict by multiple rebel groups, according to the United Nations.

INTERACTIVE_POPE FRANCIS_PROFILE_JAN31_2023_2 (1)
(Al Jazeera)

The trip will be Francis’s 40th abroad since he was elected supreme pontiff in 2013 following the resignation of his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI. Over the course of these trips, the pope has visited 59 countries.

Pope Francis’ trip to the DRC is the first visit by a pope since John Paul II travelled there in 1985 – it was still known as Zaire at the time.

The DRC is the second-largest country in Africa and has a population of some 90 million people. The Church runs about 40 percent of the country’s health facilities and about 6 million children are taught in Catholic schools.

The countries the pope has visited include:

Americas

  • Brazil: July 2013
  • Bolivia: July 2015
  • Ecuador: July 2015
  • Paraguay: July 2015
  • United States: September 2015
  • Cuba: September 2015, February 2016
  • Mexico: February 2016
  • Colombia: September 2017
  • Chile: January 2018
  • Peru: January 2018
  • Panama: January 2019
  • Canada: July 2022
undefined
Pope Francis waves to people from his popemobile in the Varginha slum, part of the Manguinhos slum complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 25, 2013.

Asia

  • South Korea: August 2014
  • Sri Lanka: January 2015
  • Philippines: January 2015
  • Armenia: June 2016
  • Georgia: September 2016
  • Azerbaijan: October 2016
  • Myanmar: November 2017
  • Bangladesh: November 2017
  • Thailand: November 2019
  • Japan: November 2019
  • Kazakhstan: September 2022
Pope Francis arrives at Yangon International Airport
Pope Francis is welcomed as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar November 27, 2017. [Max Rossi / REUTERS]

Africa

  • Kenya: November 2015
  • Uganda: November 2015
  • Central African Republic: November 2015
  • Egypt: April 2017
  • Morocco: March 2019
  • Mozambique: September 2019
  • Madagascar: September 2019
  • Mauritius: September 2019
  • Democratic Republic of Congo: January 2023
  • South Sudan: February 2023 (planned)
Pope Francis
Pope Francis, centre-left, walks out in a procession after leading a Holy Mass for the Martyrs of Uganda at the Catholic Sanctuary in Namugongo, Kampala, Uganda, November 28, 2015 [Ben Curtis / AP Photo]

Europe

  • Albania: September 2014
  • France: November 2014
  • Turkey: November 2014
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina: June 2015
  • Greece: April 2016
  • Poland: July 2016
  • Sweden: October 2016
  • Portugal: May 2017
  • Switzerland: June 2018
  • Ireland: August 2018
  • Estonia: September 2018
  • Latvia: September 2018
  • Lithuania: September 2018
  • Bulgaria: May 2019
  • North Macedonia: May 2019
  • Romania: May 2019
  • Hungary: September 2021
  • Slovakia: September 2021
  • Cyprus: December 2021
  • Greece: December 2021
  • Malta: April 2022
Pope Francis speaks in the “Ambassadors' Chamber” of the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta, Malta
Pope Francis speaks in the Ambassadors’ Chamber of the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta, Malta, on April 2, 2022 [Remo Casilli / REUTERS]

Middle East

  • Israel: May 2014
  • Jordan: May 2014
  • Palestine: May 2014
  • United Arab Emirates: February 2019
  • Iraq: March 2019
  • Bahrain: November 2022
Pope Francis
Pope Francis laughs with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the Sakhir Palace during his apostolic journey, south of Manama, Bahrain, November 3, 2022 [Yara Nardi/Reuters]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies