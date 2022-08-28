Three Dutch soldiers wounded in shooting outside US hotel

Investigation under way after shooting outside Indianapolis hotel wounds three Dutch soldiers, one of them critically.

Three Dutch soldiers in the United States have been wounded in a shooting outside their hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred early on Saturday in Indianapolis’ entertainment district.

Indianapolis police said officers found three men with gunshot wounds and they were taken to area hospitals.

The Dutch defence ministry said one soldier was in critical condition and the two others were conscious, while Indianapolis police said two of the soldiers were in critical condition and the third was stable.

The ministry said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in the US state of Indiana for training and were in front of their hotel during their free time when the shooting occurred.

Indianapolis police said they believe some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting.

The ministry said the victims’ families have been informed while Indianapolis police continue investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 405-hectare (1,000-acre) complex about 65 kilometres (40 miles) southeast of Indianapolis.

The Guard said in a statement that the centre is used for training by the Department of Defense “as well as other allies”.

“The Dutch soldiers visited Indianapolis at the end of their duty day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and families during this difficult time,” the Guard said, according to WXIN-TV.