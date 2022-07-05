Two of Britain’s most senior Cabinet ministers have quit, a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandals.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Finance minister Rishi Sunak announced their resignations on Tuesday, plunging Johnson’s government into crisis.

Javid said he had lost confidence in Johnson’s ability to govern in the national interest after a series of scandals, saying he could “no longer continue in good conscience”.

He said that many lawmakers and the public had lost confidence in Johnson’s ability to govern in the national interest.

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care. It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022

“I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too” Javid said in a letter to Johnson.

Johnson has been hit by allegations he failed to come clean about a lawmaker who was appointed to a senior position despite claims of sexual misconduct.

Sunak said he had reluctantly come to the conclusion that “we cannot continue like this”.

“The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning,” he said on Twitter.

The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning. My letter to the Prime Minister below. pic.twitter.com/vZ1APB1ik1 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 5, 2022

In his resignation letter to the prime minister, also posted on his Twitter account, Sunak pointed to “immense challenges” that the UK was facing, adding that the people were “ready to hear the truth”.

“In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally different,” Sunak said.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands, reporting from London, said the resignations are a double hit for the prime minister.

“Double resignations, a double bombshell for Boris Johnson and his future as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. I think it will be very, very difficult for him to survive such a step from two key allies,” he said.

The resignations come after Johnson was forced earlier in the day into a humiliating apology over his handling of the row over disgraced deputy chief whip Chris Pincher after it emerged the prime minister had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.

Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club, but Johnson was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

Minutes before the resignations of Javid and Sunak were announced, Johnson said Pincher should have been fired from the government after the incident in 2019.

Asked if it was an error to appoint Pincher to the government, Johnson said: “I think it was a mistake and I apologise for it. In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do.”

Challands said the resignations return a spotlight to Johnson’s fitness to hold the office of prime minister after numerous scandals.

“It all comes down to values and trust and whether Boris Johnson as an individual can maintain the levels of trust that are essential for the highest office in the land. And there have been numerous examples where it has been proven that he hasn’t maintained those levels of trust,” he said.

The leader of the UK’s opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said it was clear that Johnson’s government was now collapsing following the resignation of two senior ministers.

“After all the sleaze, the scandals and the failure, it’s clear that this Government is now collapsing,” Starmer said in a statement.

UK foreign minister Liz Truss said she is “100 percent behind the prime minister,” the BBC reported.

Johnson has been embroiled in various scandals, including the so-called “Partygate” affair, which saw him receive a police fine for breaking his own coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Downing Street.

The 58-year-old premier still faces a parliamentary probe into whether he lied to MPs over the lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

Pincher’s departure from the whips’ office – charged with enforcing party discipline and standards – marks the latest allegation of sexual misconduct by Tories in recent months.