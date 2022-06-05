Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 102
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 102nd day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 5 Jun 2022
Here are the key events so far on Sunday, June 5.
Fighting
- Ukrainian forces have counterattacked in Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence said, as the regional governor, Serhiy Haidai, said Russian forces have lost ground and the city is now split in half between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
- Kyiv saw the worst missile attack in weeks as civilian and military infrastructure were targeted in a Russian attack. One person has been injured.
- Russia’s defence ministry said its forces shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane carrying weapons and munitions near the Black Sea port of Odesa.
Diplomacy
- Putin will discuss the war in an interview due to be broadcast on national television on Sunday. In a brief excerpt, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted him as saying Moscow was easily coping with US weapon systems sent to Ukraine and had destroyed dozens of them.
- Ukraine rebuked France’s Emmanuel Macron for saying it was important not to “humiliate” Russia, a position Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said “can only humiliate France”.
- Russia’s foreign minister said Western sanctions would have no effect on the country’s oil exports, predicting a big jump in profits from energy shipments this year.
- Finland and Sweden joining NATO would put Russia in a difficult military position in the Baltic Sea, top US General Mark Milley said in Stockholm before a military exercise.
