Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 102

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 102nd day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Sunday, June 5.

Fighting

Ukrainian forces have counterattacked in Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence said, as the regional governor, Serhiy Haidai, said Russian forces have lost ground and the city is now split in half between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Kyiv saw the worst missile attack in weeks as civilian and military infrastructure were targeted in a Russian attack. One person has been injured.

Russia’s defence ministry said its forces shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane carrying weapons and munitions near the Black Sea port of Odesa.



Diplomacy