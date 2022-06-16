Al Jazeera obtains image of bullet that killed its journalist

Veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead last month in the West Bank while covering Israeli raids.

An investigation by Al Jazeera has obtained an image of the bullet used to kill the network’s journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The round was extracted from her head.

The photograph the first time and shows the type of ammunition used to kill the veteran Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West bank last month.

According to experts, the green tip bullet is designed to pierce armour and is used in a M4 rifle.

The green-tipped bullet was analysed using 3D models, and according to ballistic and forensic experts the round fired was of 5.56mm calibre. The bullet was designed and manufactured in the United States, experts said.

Abu Akleh, a longtime TV correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, was killed last month while covering Israeli army raids in the city of Jenin.

Abu Akleh was wearing a press vest and was standing with other journalists when she was killed.

Abu Akleh, who was a dual Palestinian-American national, was one of Al Jazeera’s first field correspondents, joining the network in 1997.