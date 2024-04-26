Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: UN says ‘preserve evidence’ of Gaza mass graves
Spokesperson for the secretary-general says mandate from UN legislative body required to take possession of evidence from Gaza’s mass graves.
- Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said it is “important that all forensic evidence be well preserved” from Gaza’s mass graves, but that a mandate from a UN legislative group is required to allow the world body to take legal possession of such material amid calls for an international investigation.
- The Palestinian Civil Defence says it will cooperate with an independent investigation into three separate mass graves found in Gaza containing 392 bodies.