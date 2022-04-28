Ukrainian officials say at least one person was killed after Russia fired missiles at capital during UN chief’s visit.

Ukrainian rescue officials say at least one person has been killed and 10 others injured after two explosions hit the capital during UN chief Antonio Guterres’ visit.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denounces the attack in Kyiv as a “heinous act of barbarism”.

Guterres says the United Nations is working to secure evacuations from a steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

US President Joe Biden asks Congress for $33bn to support Ukraine.

13 seconds ago (22:08 GMT)

Pelosi unveils photo Ukraine war photo exhibit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova have unveiled a photo exhibit of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the US capitol.

“It is a manifestation, an emotional time to the people of Ukraine with a praise for their heroism that is just almost unimaginable, but so is the brutality they are suffering,” Pelosi said during the event.

The photo exhibit will remain open for viewing between 9 am and 6 pm local time.

16 mins ago (21:53 GMT)

In Kharkiv, no let-up for Ukraine firefighters

Blackened by smoke and dripping with sweat, firefighters in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv are totally exhausted after two months of chasing blazes sparked by the constant explosions of Russian rockets.

Since Russia invaded on February 24, there have been more than 1,000 fires in the eastern Kharkiv region which borders Russia, the area’s emergency services spokesman Yevgen Vasylenko said.

“Usually it’s only one major fire or two at a time to extinguish but during the war, you can have like 12 or 15 major fires at the same time,” explains Roman Kachanov, a fireman and judo expert who heads the N11 fire station.

33 mins ago (21:36 GMT)

‘I’m not afraid’, says ex-Gazprombank executive who defected to Ukraine

Igor Volobuev, a former senior executive at Russian lender Gazprombank has said that he fled Russia for Ukraine hoping to take up arms against Moscow’s invasion and that he believed Putin was leading Russia to catastrophe.

“I came here to defend my motherland because the war started (in places) like my hometown Okhtyrka – it was one of the first cities to be hit by bombing,” he told Reuters.

51 mins ago (21:18 GMT)

IAEA probing Ukraine report that missile flew over a nuclear power plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said it was probing a Ukrainian report that a missile had flown directly over a nuclear power station, saying this would be “extremely serious” if true.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Kyiv had formally told it the missile flew over the south Ukraine plant on April 16. The facility is near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk, some 350km (220 miles) south of Kyiv.

“Had such a missile gone astray, it could have had a severe impact on the physical integrity of the plant, potentially leading to a nuclear accident,” he said in a statement.

1 hour ago (20:53 GMT)

‘Heinous act of barbarism’: Ukraine FM says of Kyiv attack

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has denounced attacks on the capital Kyiv as a “heinous act of barbarism”.

Ukrainian officials said at least one person had been killed and at least 10 others injured after Russia fired two missiles at the city.

“By this heinous act of barbarism Russia demonstrates once again its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world,” Kuleba tweeted. Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov also said it was “an attack on the security of the Secretary General and on world security”.

Russia stroke Kyiv with cruise missiles right when UN Secretary General @antonioguterres and Bulgarian PM @KirilPetkov visit our capital. By this heinous act of barbarism Russia demonstrates once again its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 28, 2022

1 hour ago (20:48 GMT)

US House passes military lend-lease bill to speed Ukraine aid

The US House of Representatives has given final passage to legislation that would streamline a World War II-era military lend-lease program to more quickly provide Ukraine and other Eastern European countries with American equipment to fight the Russian invasion.

The measure, which passed by an overwhelming 417-10 vote, now goes to the White House for Biden to sign into law.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks of New York said with unified support from the US Congress, “Ukraine will win”.

2 hours ago (20:25 GMT)

Russia maintains Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol must lay down weapons

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Russian President Vladimir Putin had been quite clear that while civilians could leave the steel plant in Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters had to lay down their arms.

“What could be the topic of negotiations in this case?” the Tass news agency quoted Peskov as saying.

Peskov’s comment comes after local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russia was preventing wounded Ukrainian fighters from being evacuated from the plant in the besieged port city in southern Ukraine.

2 hours ago (20:14 GMT)

Zelenskyy thanks Biden for funding request

Zelenskyy has thanked Biden for the proposed $33bn in funding for Ukraine, calling it “a very important step” by Washington.

“I am thankful to the American people and personally to President Biden for it. I hope that Congress will quickly approve this request for help to our state,” the Ukrainian president said in a late night video address.

2 hours ago (20:11 GMT)

Canada training Ukrainian troops on howitzer artillery

Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand has said Canadian troops were training their Ukrainian counterparts on how to use howitzer artillery.

The US has been training a small number of Ukrainian forces on howitzers and some other systems outside of Ukraine.

“Canadian soldiers are now training their Ukrainian counterparts in the use of these weapons,” Anand said during a news conference in Washington, without specifying where the Canadian training was taking place.

2 hours ago (20:04 GMT)

White House expects other countries to step up assistance to Ukraine

The White House expects other countries to step up and continue to provide a range of assistance to Ukraine, press secretary Jen Psaki has said.

“Other countries, we expect them to step up as well as this is going to be a sustained effort,” Psaki said.

Her comments came hours after US President Joe Biden said he was asking Congress for $33bn in additional funding to support Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

