Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, a Malaysian with learning disabilities who was convicted of drug trafficking in 2010 and whose case attracted global attention, has been executed in Singapore’s Changi prison.

Naga, who was arrested after police found a bundle of 42.7 grammes (1.5 oz) of heroin strapped to his thigh, was hanged just before dawn on Wednesday, his family said.

The Malaysian’s execution came after the Court of Appeal immediately dismissed an effort by the 34-year-old’s mother to halt her son’s execution. The judges said her last-minute plea was “vexatious”.

Last month, the court called legal efforts to save Naga’s life a “blatant and egregious abuse” of the legal process, and that it was “improper to engage in or encourage last ditch attempts” to delay or stop an execution.

Naga’s case has drawn global attention to Singapore’s continued use of the death penalty, particularly in drug trafficking cases, and sparked renewed debate in the city-state itself.

On Monday, a few hundred people turned out to show their opposition to the death penalty, gathering in Hong Lim Park, a small patch of ground in the city centre that is the only place where the government allows public assemblies. The Malaysian government, United Nations experts, the European Union, civil society groups and celebrities including British entrepreneur Richard Branson had also called for Naga’s life to be spared.

“The use of the death penalty for drug-related offences is incompatible with international human rights law,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wrote in a statement calling on Singapore to halt Naga’s execution. “Countries that have not yet abolished the death penalty may only impose it for the “most serious crimes”, which is interpreted as crimes of extreme gravity involving intentional killing.”

Singapore also plans to hang Datchinamurthy Kataiah, another Malaysian convicted of drug offences, on Friday in what the OHCHR said appeared to be “an alarming acceleration in execution notices in the country”. Abdul Kahar Othman, a Singaporean also convicted of drug-related offences, was hanged on March 30, the first person to be executed by the country in two years.

At least three other men found guilty of drug-related offences, Roslan bin Bakar, Rosman bin Abdullah and Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, are at risk of imminent execution, according to the UN.

The city-state has amended sentencing guidelines to allow judges to impose a life sentence in some trafficking cases, providing the defendant meets certain conditions, as an alternative to the mandatory death penalty. Singapore maintains some of the harshest drug laws in the world and claims the death penalty acts as a deterrent.

More than 50 people are reported to be on death row in Singapore, the UN said.